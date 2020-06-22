Kieran Greene jailed for life for murdering grandmother-of-seven Patricia O'Connor

KIERAN Greene has been jailed for life for murdering grandmother-of-seven Patricia O'Connor, who he battered to death with a hurley before cutting the body up with a hacksaw and scattering the remains in the Wicklow mountains.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott handed down the sentence at the Central Criminal Court today.

Greene (35) killed his partner's mother (61) at the family home they shared in south Dublin, then temporarily buried her body in a shallow grave in Co Wexford before digging it up days later and dismembering it, dumping the pieces along a mountain roadside.

The father-of-three had pleaded not guilty but was convicted by unanimous verdict of a jury following a six week trial that ended in February.

Greene was one of five people charged over the retired hospital cleaner's death. The judge deferred their sentences to Friday.

Patricia's daughter Louise (41) and granddaughter Stephanie O'Connor (22) and Keith Johnston (43) had denied impeding Greene's prosecution but were found guilty along with Greene.

Stephanie disguised herself as Patricia to be caught on CCTV in a "ruse" that her grandmother had stormed out of the house when she was actually dead. Her mother Louise agreed to or acquiesced in this.

Johnston assisted Greene in buying tools for the concealment of Patricia's remains.

Before the trial started, the fifth accused, Patricia’s husband Gus O’Connor (76) admitted falsely reporting she was missing on June 1, 2017 when he knew she was dead.

Patricia, a retired hospital cleaner, was murdered on May 29, 2017 at the house at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham she shared with family including Gus, Louise and Stephanie O’Connor and Greene.

Greene was Louise's partner at the time, while Johnston, Stephanie's father, was Louise's ex-boyfriend.

Patricia's dismembered remains were found scattered in the mountains between June 10 and 14 that year. A post mortem examination found she died of blunt force trauma to the head caused by at least three blows from a solid implement.

More to follow...

Online Editors