Key witness got it 'wrong' about morning of 'Mr Moonlight' disappearance, appeal court told

A key witness in the ‘Mr Moonlight’ trial was “wrong” about her memory of the day murder victim Bobby Ryan went missing, the Court of Appeal has heard.

At the trial last year, artificial inseminator Breda Dwyer testified that she called to killer Patrick Quirke’s farm at 9.30am that morning, but he was still milking, which was “not normal”.

She said in her experience of calling to his farm for the previous 15 years, he would have normally been “cleaned up and gone” by that stage of the morning.

Her evidence suggested he had been delayed. This was a crucial part of the circumstantial case against Quirke (51), of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary.

But Bernard Condon SC, counsel for Quirke, told the appeal court her memory of that morning was “wrong”.

He also voiced concerns that she had claimed she could corroborate her memory with an entry in her logbook, which was never taken into evidence by gardaí.

As a result of this the defence team had been unable to examine the logbook and cross examine her on the issue.

The barrister said her testimony was used by the prosecution to undermine the account given by Quirke about the morning of the disappearance.

“It was used by the prosecution t say that he was acting strangely on that particular day. That he was late doing the cows,” he said.

The issue is one of 52 grounds of appeal being advanced by Quirke, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of Mr Ryan, a part time DJ known as Mr Moonlight.

Mr Ryan (52) disappeared on the morning of June 3, 2011 after spending the night at his girlfriend Mary Lowry's home in Fawnagown, Co Tipperary.

Although married, Quirke had previously had an affair with Ms Lowry.

It was the prosecution’s case that Quirke killed Mr Ryan and hid his body in a run-off tank on Ms Lowry’s lands so he could rekindle the affair.

Quirke was said to have staged his discovery of the body two years later when his lease on the land was about to end.

Mr Condon told the three-judge court Ms Dwyer was “very dogmatic and certain” in her evidence about the morning of the disappearance.

“She is saying he wasn’t finished, that he was still in the pit doing the milking,” he said.

But he took issue with the fact Ms Dwyer claimed she had corroborated this with a document that he wasn’t able to check.

“This is an important witness for the prosecution. The document not preserved was the only objective piece of material from which she could be tested,” said Mr Condon.

Quirke’s counsel said when Ms Dwyer was first spoken to by gardaí she said she could not find her diary for 2011.

But in her next statement she added that she had consulted her logbook of farm visits.

Mr Condon said it was “inconceivable” gardaí didn’t take the logbook from her or ask for a copy of it, when investigating officers had taken the diary of another witness, silage and slurry contractor Pat O’Donnell.

He added: “In our respectful submission, she was wrong about her memory of that day. She was wrong about saying he was still milking at 9.30am in the morning.”

Another ground of appeal is that the defence was prejudiced by the repeated late disclosure of evidence. Mr Condon cited a number of examples of this.

He said fingerprints were taken from Mr Ryan’s van, which was found in Bansha Woods on the day of his disappearance, but none of these matched Quirke’s fingerprints.

“This was obviously very important evidence for the defence. That was disclosed in March of 2019, well into the trial,” he said.

Mr Condon said it was “extraordinary” that fingerprints excluding the accused were only disclosed late in the trial.

“No explanation was ever given. We never really got an explanation for anything,” he said.

Mr Condon also raised the issue of a woman’s hairclip being found in the run-off tank when the body was retrieved in 2013.

“That is obviously a matter that one would want investigated. Yet it was not disclosed until 2018, having been found five years earlier,” he said.

“It was only sent for forensic analysis after that.”

Mr Condon said statements related to entries in the Garda “jobs book” for the investigation hadn’t been given to defence, an issue he raised during the trial.

He said he felt the jury should have been discharged at that stage.

The barrister also raised issues with a number of comments made by trial judge Ms Justice Eileen Creedon in her charge of the jury before it began its deliberations.

He is due to conclude his submissions on Thursday, at which point prosecution counsel Michael Bowman is set to respond to the points raised.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the appeal is being heard remotely by Mr Justice George Birmingham, Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy and Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy and is expected to continue until Friday.

Quirke is watching the proceeding via video link from prison.

