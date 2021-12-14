‘Kevin was a superstar’ – tributes paid to boxer as man found guilty of his murder with 4x4 car

Tracey Tully and Kevin Sheehy Snr, the parents of murder victim and Irish boxing champion, Kevin Sheehy, outside court after Logan Jackson was convicted of his murder. Photo: Collins Courts

“ALL these kids were waving at him like he was a superstar because here was a guy from their area, here was a guy that was going somewhere, here was a guy who was showing them that there is another way.”

Kevin Sheehy’s boxing coach Ken Moore yesterday described the reception he got any time he dropped off the young boxer after training to his home in John Carew Park, a deprived area of Limerick city.

Yesterday, a man who used his 4x4 to repeatedly run over Mr Sheehy after a verbal altercation outside a party was found guilty of his murder.

“Every time I dropped Kevin off at his home I’d see these kids – whatever they had been doing – all of a sudden they’d start shadow-boxing, because they’d seen Kevin Sheehy,” coach Moore said.

“He was only a kid himself, and it was astounding the positive impact he already had, not only as a boxer, but the impact this young man had on others round him in the Carew Park community, and Kevin never paid any heed to it, he was such a nice young man.

“Several weeks before he was taken from us, we were up in his former primary school, CBS Sexton Street, giving a talk to the kids and it took us 40 minutes just to get out of the room because the kids were asking him every question under the sun – just to be near him.”

The Central Criminal Court trial heard the five-times Irish boxing champion fought to get off the ground after he was first hit by the vehicle but the driver turned the Mitsubishi Shogun around and ran him over twice again at speed. The jury agreed with the prosecution that Logan Jackson deployed his jeep as a murder weapon “as sure and as clear” as if it was a gun or a knife.

The 10 jurors took two hours 30 minutes to unanimously reject a defence of provocation by Jackson, who told gardaí he felt “intimidated and provoked” after he claimed “three big fellas” threatened him and his cousin.

As soon as the verdict was announced, huge cheers reverberated around the sixth floor of the Criminal Courts of Justice from around 50 people who could not get into Court 19 for the hearing and had gathered outside.

The defendant, who has “some family connections” in Limerick, admitted to gardaí he was not under threat when he pulled out in the vehicle and “was angry and drinking” at the time.

The jury accepted the prosecution’s case that Jackson had “thundered” his jeep into the 20-year-old before driving over him three times at speed.

Jackson (31), of Longford Road, Coventry, England, had pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to Mr Sheehy’s manslaughter at Hyde Road, in Limerick city in the early hours of July 1, 2019.

“I had to let Kevin go and move away. He was dragged up the road,” Mr Sheehy’s cousin Thomas Lysaght told the trial. Mr Lysaght had testified that Jackson had his top off outside the party, which Mr Sheehy noticed and said: “Look at the muscles on that guy.” When asked if this man was indeed “a fella with big muscles”, Mr Lysaght said he was not.

He denied he and Mr Sheehy goaded and threatened Jackson.

He said he and his cousin were “just having a laugh” and denied he told Jackson and his cousin the deceased would “box the two of you” or “do the two of you in”.

Another witness, Derek Hanlon, told the nine-day trial Mr Sheehy fought to get up off the ground before the jeep ran him over at speed. “People were screaming. The jeep tried to go for all of us then,” said Mr Hanlon.

Mr Moore had been coaching Mr Sheehy at St Francis Boxing Club since he was 15.

“You can teach a guy to box, but they have to have a natural drive and hunger from somewhere to push themselves to the limit they do, and Kevin had this in spades,” he said.

Mr Moore proudly watched from ringside as his prodigy broke through to elite competitions, European and World Championships, and told how just a week before his death, he won gold at a multi-nations contest in Eastern Europe.

“He was a young man who was progressing well, not only as a boxer, but as a person. He was on the podium-squad for the high-performance system. They had Kevin earmarked as a potential Olympian for 2024 in Paris,” said Mr Moore.

Sadly reflecting on “what could have been”, Mr Moore said Mr Sheehy’s death is felt three-fold – by his family, by the boxing fraternity, and also within his local community.

“We were very, very close, and it’s been very tough. We just try to drive on the club as best we can, but no one will ever take Kevin Sheehy’s place, that will never happen,” he said.

“All we can do is put our heads down and keep going, because every day we open the doors of the club there’s another 15 kids who are waiting to be taught, so we can’t turn our backs on them.”