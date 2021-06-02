Kevin Lunney’s captors broke his leg, slashed his faced and doused wounds in bleach, court told

Four men have gone on trial over the abduction of Quinn executive Kevin Lunney, who was disfigured with a stanley knife during a violent attack in 2019.

The Co Fermanagh businessman (51) was seized by a gang near his home before being driven over the border and subjected to a violent attack inside a horse box.

His captors broke his leg, slashed his face, doused his wounds in bleach and carved “QIH” into his chest before dumping him on a roadside in Co Cavan, the Special Criminal Court heard.

Luke O’Reilly (67), from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, Darren Redmond (27), of Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin 3 and Alan O’Brien (40) of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin 1, all deny false imprisonment and causing serious harm to Mr Lunney at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, on September 17th, 2019.

Another man, ‘YZ’ (40), who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also pleaded not guilty to the same offences.

The four stood and formally entered their pleas when they were arraigned before the three-judge court today.

Mr O’Reilly and Mr Redmond were in court on bail, while the co-accused were present in custody.

Prosecutor Sean Guerin delivered his opening address to the court.

Mr Guerin said Mr Lunney was and remains a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings. It appeared that what was done to him was done in connection with the affairs of the company and his role in it.

However, he said it was not necessary to dwell on the background and the prosecution was not relying on connecting the accused to it. The prosecution’s case was that they were acting on behalf of another or others.

Three of the accused, Mr O’Brien, Mr Redmond and YZ were alleged to have been directly physically involved in the attack, while Mr O’Reilly was alleged to have “provided material assistance in the planning and execution of the offences.”

Mr Guerin said Mr Lunney arrived at the laneway leading to his home after 6pm and noticed a car parked there. He stopped and the car reversed into his “at speed.”

Two men in balaclavas emerged from the car and ran towards his, broke into it and overpowered him, Mr Guerin said. “Not without a struggle,” they took him from his car and Mr Lunney became aware a third man had arrived in a black car which appeared to be an Audi.

The man, who seemed older and heavier, was armed with a stanley knife that was put to Mr Lunney’s neck.

He was threatened with being killed and bundled into the boot of the Audi and was driven away. During the journey, he managed to open the boot from the inside but was not able to escape because of the speed the car was travelling at.

It stopped and the men came to the boot, one striking Mr Lunney in the face with a wooden object.

He was pushed back into the car and the journey continued. During the journey, he became aware the driver was on the phone in contact with another person who appeared to be in charge of the criminal operation.

He heard him say “Boss, this man resisted and we had to hit him.” Mr Lunney was again threatened with being killed and taken to a place a short distance from the road. He was taken from the car and led to a blue container with a steel floor.

He was threatened with a knife and was “told specifically he was there because of Quinn Industrial Holdings and told he had to resign.”

The trial continues.