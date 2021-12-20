Three men have been been jailed for the abduction and torture of businessman Kevin Lunney.

Alan O’Brien, Darren Redmond and a man known as ‘YZ’, had sentences handed down today for their roles in the brutal 2019 attack on the Quinn executive.

‘YZ’, who inflicted most of Mr Lunney's serious injuries, was jailed for 30 years, O’Brien was given 25 years and Redmond got 15 years in jail, for falsely imprisoning and causing serious harm to Mr Lunney.

Redmond was given an 18-year sentence but three years were suspended.

The three were found guilty last month after a nine-week trial at the non-jury, three-judge Special Criminal Court.

Under court order, ‘YZ’ was anonymous throughout the trial and cannot currently be named.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt this morning told the court ‘YZ’ played a leading role and was a "ringleader" who was assisted by O'Brien, and to a lesser extent by Redmond in what was a "deliberate, callous and vicious" assault on Mr Lunney.

O’Brien (40), of Shelmalier Road and Redmond (27), from Caledon Road, both in East Wall, Dublin, along with ‘YZ’ (40) had denied the charges.

A fourth accused, Luke O’Reilly (68), from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, was acquitted.

Mr Lunney (52), a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings, was kidnapped outside his Derrylin, Co Fermanagh home on September 17, 2019.

He was bundled into the boot of a car and driven to a horsebox in a yard at Drumbrade, Co Cavan, where his captors ordered him to resign, beat and slashed him, broke his leg with a wooden post, carved the company initials QIH into his chest with a Stanley knife and doused his wounds in bleach.

Mr Lunney was left in his boxer shorts, covered in blood on a roadside in Drumcoghill Co Cavan, where he crawled to safety and flagged down a passing tractor.

In a victim impact statement two weeks ago, Mr Lunney said the scars and trauma of his kidnapping and torture would remain with him and his family for the rest of their lives.

More to follow