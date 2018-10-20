Kerry killer farmer trial focused on character of victim, 'a man who'd fallen out with neighbours'

The question the jury had to consider in the killing of elderly farmer John Anthony O'Mahony was "not what had happened, but why", the court had heard.

Michael Ferris (63), a bachelor dairy farmer, was on trial for murdering his neighbour on the morning of April 4, 2017 near to the 1,000-year-old Rattoo Round Tower, outside Ballyduff, Co Kerry. He has been found not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter.

Michael Ferris. Photo: Domnick Walsh

The facts were accepted. The reason behind the killing had to be determined.

Mr O'Mahony (73), a tillage farmer from Ardoughter, was found dead inside his Peugeot 508, which had been embedded in a hedge.

Gardaí described how ditches and hedgerows were torn up either side. The car had large puncture marks on the bonnet and through the windscreen.

The body of Mr O'Mahony was found inside, still strapped into his seatbelt.

Gardaí at the scene of the collision. Photo: Domnick Walsh

He had "catastrophic injuries" to his upper body, face, skull.

Up the laneway, reversed into the entrance to a milking parlour, was a 60-tonne teleporter. The two prongs of the yellow New Holland machine were covered in blood, glass and human body matter.

Deadly row: John Anthony O'Mahony (pictured) was killed when a teleporter driven by Michael Ferris smashed into his car near Rattoo Round Tower

Most eerily, there was no one about, "not a soul" as they might say in this part of Kerry. "That was the alarming thing," Garda Pat Naughton replied told Patrick McGrath, SC for the prosecution .

The trial focused on the character of the dead man and how he had provoked his neighbours relentlessly with a crow banger. Acknowledging people would not normally speak ill of the dead, Brendan Grehan SC said he made no apology for this. All of it was done so the jury could appreciate where Ferris was coming from, he said.

Weapon: The teleporter referenced in the case. Photo: RTE

Mr O'Mahony had bought the 100 acres in Rattoo, with his brother Seamus, in the 1980s. He had 200 acres between Rattoo, Aroughter and Causeway. He managed everything about the tillage - spraying, planting, and protecting, from pigeons and crows, with a crow banger. He was "passionate about his crops", his nephew James O'Mahony told the trial.

A picture of a man of routine also emerged. Every morning, from April onwards, on the button he would be in Rattoo, leaving his home at 8.45am, switching on the banger during crop planting time and again before harvest, his nephew said. There were two bangers in Rattoo but only one worked and it was used between the three farms, James O'Mahony said.

Anthony's sister Angela Houlihan, from Clashmealkon Causeway, told how she brought her brother his lunch back in Ardoughter every day for 20 years.

He would smoke a cigarette, read the Irish Independent and go for a rest before heading back to Rattoo. "He loved his paper," she said. He would go back again to take up the banger at 7.30pm or 8pm.

The dispute was over a crow banger. Photo: RTE

But the prosecution told the jury in its opening address that he was also an "awkward man, a difficult man, a man who had fallen out with the neighbours" in Rattoo.

They were told that for provocation to be accepted, the accused, Michael Ferris, normally a placid and gentle man, would have had to suddenly lose all sense of himself, and lose all control.

However, the picture that was painted for the jury was of the dead man as being the person out of control.

This 73-year-old, who suffered from heart disease, was oppressing the close community in Rattoo where the Ferris brothers would bring eggs to Mairéad Walsh and she would bake scones for them and everyone lived in fear of Mr O'Mahony, the jury was told.

He had shot at two members of the local Ballyduff gunclub after they had followed dogs on to the lands at Rattoo in 1987. Six years later, two social welfare officers who came on to his land were told he would get a gun to them. There was no penalty for this and he apologised, saying he was under pressure.

But there were incidents nearer home, the trial was told. Ferris's neighbour Mairéad Walsh broke down in tears as she recalled how Mr O'Mahony, standing at his gate, had shot over their heads as she and her husband and child went for a walk towards the tower one evening. She was scared of him, warning her children not to go onto his lands.

In recent years he had moved the crow banger - timed to go off every four minutes and 26 seconds all day long between April and October - from the middle of the 100 acres to within just 120 metres of the Walsh's house.

It was placed against a wall and would echo around their home, the sound following them everywhere.

The court heard there had been a falling out between Mr O'Mahony and Ferris and the two hadn't spoken in years. Ferris, by contrast was a quiet man, an obliging man, a man no one had a bad word for. Brendan Grehan said Ferris was "a good man who did a bad thing". And he was driven to it, Mr Grehan said.

On the morning of April 4, Ferris arrived into the kitchen of Ms Walsh to say: "Mahony is gone. Call the guards." And when the gardaí arrived he said: "I'll tell ye what happened." He told Det Sgt Donal Horgan: "Anthony Mahony was going to be coming down the road with a crow banger. There is always a problem with him for years. It would wake the dead. I spoke to him years ago about it.

"Today I blocked the road with a teleporter to stop him coming down. I parked it sideways. He started hooting. I was not in the teleporter. I sat up on the teleporter. I did not talk to him. No good talking to him. The pallet forks I had on it I made for the car and drove into it."

Michael Ferris had never had mental health issues and he was fit to be interviewed.

The only thing Ferris suffered from was high blood pressure.

He was upset but he was calm in the Garda station, the court heard.

Moving his crow banger to near their houses five years ago amounted to oppression, the court heard.

The O'Mahonys, a close knit family, told the court there were crow bangers everywhere in north Kerry.

"There are lots of bangers, they are all over the place," Angela Houlihan said.

Ms Houlihan also said that when she visits her brother's grave in Raheala cemetery she could hear a banger.

"It's very sad my brother had to go the way he did over a banger," she said.

Irish Independent