| 9.6°C Dublin

Close

breaking Keane Mulready-Woods: two men jailed for helping crime gang in horrific murder of teenager

Passing sentence, Mr Justice Tony Hunt said it was a "heinous and appalling crime" and the victim's remains were treated in a "disgraceful and inhuman way that beggars belief.”

Kean Mulready-Woods (17) was murdered in Rathmullen Park in Drogheda in 2020 and his body was dismembered Expand
Paul Crosby Expand
Gerard Cruise Expand
Gerard &lsquo;Ged&rsquo; McKenna Expand

Close

Kean Mulready-Woods (17) was murdered in Rathmullen Park in Drogheda in 2020 and his body was dismembered

Kean Mulready-Woods (17) was murdered in Rathmullen Park in Drogheda in 2020 and his body was dismembered

Paul Crosby

Paul Crosby

Gerard Cruise

Gerard Cruise

Gerard &lsquo;Ged&rsquo; McKenna

Gerard ‘Ged’ McKenna

/

Kean Mulready-Woods (17) was murdered in Rathmullen Park in Drogheda in 2020 and his body was dismembered

Andrew Phelan

TWO men have been jailed for helping a crime gang carry out the horrific murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods.

Paul Crosby was today handed down a 10-year sentence, while his co-accused Gerard Cruise was given seven years in prison by the Special Criminal Court.

Most Watched

Privacy