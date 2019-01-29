The family of a taxi driver who was stabbed and left to die on a country road said the justice system had failed them after his killer was jailed for six years.

'Justice system has failed us', say family of stabbed taxi driver as killer jailed

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon sentenced Joseph Hillen (24) at the Central Criminal Court after a jury last year found him not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter for the killing of 53-year-old Martin Mulligan at Carnmore, Balriggan, Dundalk, Co Louth, on September 28, 2015.

Following sentencing, Mr Mulligan's family, who previously described his death as "brutal" and "vicious", wept and comforted one another.

Outside court, Mr Mulligan's daughter Shauna said: "The justice system has really failed us. It's so unfair that you could take somebody's life and not really pay the price for it."

His other daughter Sharon said the family were "devastated".

Mr Mulligan's wife Grainne said it felt as if her family had been given a life sentence. She described her husband as kind and funny and a "great family man, great father, great husband, great sibling. Everyone loved him".

Justice Creedon said Hillen, of Glendasha Road, Forkhill, Co Armagh, stabbed Mr Mulligan following an altercation in the early hours of the morning in a rural area near Dundalk.

When questioned by gardaí, Hillen initially denied all knowledge of Mr Mulligan's death. However, before his trial, he made a voluntary statement in which he said he was driving by land owned by his friend in the early hours of the morning when he believed he saw Mr Mulligan illegally dumping rubbish.

There was an altercation and Hillen said the deceased pulled a knife on him, but he managed to "flip it" and while being struck on the top of his head he "jabbed out" twice and inflicted the fatal wounds.

Justice Creedon said she took into account Hillen's offer to plead guilty ahead of his trial and added that the jury's decision meant they accepted that he believed he was acting in self-defence when he stabbed Mr Mulligan, but that he used excessive force.

She also took into account his previous history of employment, that he was in a stable relationship, had expressed remorse, had some insight into the harm inflicted on the Mulligan family and had no previous convictions for violence.

Justice Creedon said Mr Mulligan's killing was in the upper-mid range of such offences, and so she set the headline sentence at 10 years.

Taking into consideration the mitigating factors, she reduced that to seven years and suspended the final year on condition he be of good behaviour, keep the peace and engage with probation services.

At a sentence hearing in December, Mr Mulligan's youngest daughter Shauna said she had the "privilege and honour of having my dad in my life for 25 years until he was brutally, viciously and inhumanely killed for no fault of his own".

In five separate impact statements, Mr Mulligan was described as the family bond and the kind of person who would light up a room.

His eldest daughter Sharon remembered his "kindness and selflessness" and recounted how, when their next-door neighbour's father died, Mr Mulligan took care of their youngest boy Cian, picking him up from school, taking him to football on Sundays.

Mr Mulligan met his wife Grainne when they were teenagers and they were about to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary when he died.

"We had so many wonderful years together, but not enough," she said. "Martin was and still is the love of my life."

