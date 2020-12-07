Justice minister vows to reform legal system’s sky-high costs

24/11/2020 Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee TD speaking to media following a post Cabinet briefing on further Government amendments to the Harassment Harmful Communications Bill, which have been drafted to specifically tackle the distribution of intimate images without consent at Government Buildings, Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Lawyers may soon face limits on the fees they can charge in civil actions after Justice Minister Helen McEntee vowed to introduce measures to reduce the cost of going to court.

The pledge was made by the minister after she received an expert report which concluded Ireland was a high-cost jurisdiction for litigation.

“Legal costs in Ireland are too high and the time involved in cases is much longer than other countries. We know the high cost of litigation is one of the main barriers for many people in accessing justice,” the minister said.

The findings were made by a review group, chaired by former High Court President Peter Kelly.

As revealed by the Irish Independent last month, the group, which was made up of judges, lawyers and civil servants, advocated for new limits on lawyer fees, although it was split on how this should be done.

While the majority of its members were in favour of non-binding guidelines, a significant minority, primarily civil servants, called for the prescribing of maximum costs levels.

In a cover letter for the report, which is being published today, Mr Justice Kelly sided with the minority view, saying “more radical measures than the introduction of guidelines will be needed”.

Mr Justice Kelly warned the high cost of litigating in Ireland “may amount to a denial of justice for individuals and businesses who are deterred from having recourse to the courts for fear of financial ruin”.

He also said high costs would have a negative effect on attracting international commercial litigation to what is the only English-speaking exclusively common law jurisdiction in the EU post Brexit.

Limiting legal fees in civil actions is just one of 90 recommendations made in the wide-ranging review, which was commissioned by then Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald in 2017.

Ms McEntee said she would examine the proposals, including both options put forward for limiting litigation costs, and that an implementation group would be set up with a view to publishing a reform plan in February.

The plan will have timelines for the implementation of various measures which will be adopted, she said.

“I and the Government are committed to implementing reforms which will reduce costs and streamline the legal system,” said Ms McEntee.

The ‘Review of the Administration of Civil Justice’ report is the largest review of civil law ever undertaken in the State. The administration of civil justice in Ireland is broadly derived from 19th century legislation, much of which in unwieldy and outdated, or has been added to or adjusted in a piecemeal fashion over the years.

The review group recommended a range of measures to streamline procedures, limit adjournments and reduce delays in bringing cases to hearing.

These include the simplification of the language and terminology used in the rules of court and the promotion of video conferencing for the taking of expert and other evidence.

It also calls for the creation of an online information hub which can be of assistance to lay litigants.

