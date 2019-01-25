Jury to visit scene where DJ's naked body was found in farm slurry tank

The jury in the murder trial of a Tipperary man accused of killing his love rival will today visit the scene where the deceased's body was found.

Patrick Quirke (50) has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Bobby Ryan (52) on a date unknown between June 3, 2011, and April 13, 2013.

Mr Ryan, a DJ who also went by the name Mr Moonlight, was initially reported missing before his naked body was found in a run-off tank on a farm in Fawnagowan, Co Tipperary.

He was last seen leaving the home of Mary Lowry, with whom he was in a relationship, and whom the accused had been dating previously.

It is the prosecution's case that Mr Quirke, of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary, carried out the murder of his love rival after becoming angry over his relationship with Ms Lowry.

Opening the case for the prosecution earlier this week, Michael Bowman said that the accused started an affair in 2008 with Mary Lowry after the death of her husband Martin, Mr Quirke's best friend. Mr Quirke is married to Martin Lowry's sister, Imelda.

Michael Bowman said the accused "did what he felt compelled to do and got rid of his love rival".

The jury of six men and six women will today visit the farm where Mr Ryan's body was found to view buildings and land relevant to the trial.

At the Central Criminal Court yesterday, the jury was shown several images of the run-off tank where Bobby Ryan's body was found, as well as sheds, buildings and bedrooms on the farm.

A number of Garda witnesses gave evidence of taking pictures on different dates, including on the day the deceased's remains were found, and the following month when a number of items were recovered from the pit.

Det Sgt Stapleton, a crime scene investigator, gave evidence of erecting a blue screen at the scene on April 30, 2013. The following day he returned to receive a number of items from a garda colleague, which included bone fragments and nails recovered from the milking parlour overflow pit.

Det Sgt Stapleton said he returned the following day on May 2, and that other material including a woman's hair clip, springs and cable ties were recovered. These items were then shown to the jury.

Gda John Kavanagh also gave evidence relating to pictures he had taken of the scene on the day Bobby Ryan's remains were found. Gda Kavanagh agreed, when it was put to him by defence counsel Lorcan Staines, that one image shows a digger taking off a slab covering the right-hand side of the pit.

"Two slabs on the left-hand side could be manipulated by a human and the slab on the right-hand side needed mechanical intervention," Mr Staines said.

After two hours of photographic evidence being presented to the court, Justice Eileen Creedon informed the jury that they will travel to the farmyard in Fawnagowan, Co Tipperary, this morning.

Patrick Quirke had previously leased about 63 acres from Mary Lowry, but by April 2013 Ms Lowry had decided to terminate the lease on her land and he agreed to leave by July 1 of that year.

On April 13, Mr Quirke said he was trying to get water from a slurry tank when he came across Mr Ryan's naked, dead body buried in what Mr Bowman described as a "concrete sarcophagus" inside the tank. His clothes, car keys, phone and other belongings have never been found.

A post-mortem showed he had suffered blunt force trauma and sustained fractures to his skull, ribs and one leg.

The finding of the body, Mr Bowman said, was "carefully managed, orchestrated and staged" by Mr Quirke in circumstances where he knew he would soon be giving up control of the land where he had dumped the body.

He said the "innocent" explanation for finding the body at that time would not stand up to scrutiny.

Irish Independent