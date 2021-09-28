Jury to continue its deliberations in trial of husband for murder of his wife

A jury will return to the Central Criminal Court tomorrow to consider its verdict in the trial of a husband accused of murdering his wife by stabbing her to death in their Dublin apartment in an attempt to "control" the end of their marriage.

The jury of seven men and five women began considering their verdict at midday today and have spent a total of one hour and 40 minutes deliberating.

At 4pm today the registrar at the Central Criminal Court asked the foreperson if they had reached a verdict on which they all agreed. She replied: "No, we haven't reached a verdict yet."

Addressing the jury, Mr Justice Michael MacGrath said he would adjourn proceedings until tomorrow morning as they have had a long day.

He added: "Don't speak about the case to anyone and don't conduct any outside searches or enquiries and as far as possible keep away from any media coverage."

Renato Gehlen (39), a Brazilian national, has pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife Anne Colomines (37), a French national who worked for Paypal, at their home in Dorset Square, Gardiner Street Upper, Dublin 1 on October 25, 2017.

In his closing speech yesterday , prosecution counsel Shane Costelloe SC told the jury that Mr Gehlen displayed the "ultimate in toxic masculinity" by stabbing his wife to death in an effort to control the end of their marriage.

Mr Gehlen "lost control" of his wife Ms Colomines and his marriage and could not handle it, so he stabbed her through the heart, he said.

The accused's actions that night, Mr Costelloe said, were "the last roll of the dice" and amounted to "the ultimate in toxic masculinity by trying to regain what he saw as controlling the situation and him putting the final full stop at the end of their marriage, not her".

"He is not getting it [the marriage] back and she made it clear that she is not coming back. He is humiliated and cannot handle that his marriage has ended and what it means for him, his status here and his own view of himself. He is embarrassed, upset and distraught," said Mr Costelloe.

When Mr Gehlen was released from hospital gardaí arrested him and he told them that Ms Colomines had stabbed herself and that was how she died. The prosecution had said the accused's account was "ridiculous" and "insulting" to the jury.

Defence counsel Seamus Clarke SC, for Mr Gehlen, submitted in his closing statement that the prosecution had not excluded the possibility that the deceased's injuries were self-inflicted. It was entirely possible that the "struggle over the knife", where the accused said Ms Colomines plunged the knife into the middle of her chest, could have happened and if this "set of actions" was reasonably possible then the jury had a duty to acquit his client, submitted Mr Clarke.

The trial has heard that Mr Gehlen told gardaí that he and his wife had a fight about "another man".

He said Ms Colomines had a knife and he didn't know if she was going to do something to him or herself. The accused said he tried to grab the knife and as they struggled, he heard Ms Colomines say, "ah" and he lost his balance and fell to the ground beside the bed.

She fell also, he said, and then used the knife to stab herself in the abdomen. The accused said Ms Colomines' eyes were wide open and she locked her jaw as she stabbed herself in the middle of the chest.

Mr Gehlen told gardaí it was "50/50 blame on both sides" and that he "tried to make her stop". He told gardaí that he then tried to kill himself because Ms Colomines was his family.

Completing his charge to the jury of seven men and five women this morning, Mr Justice MacGrath said that if they were satisfied that there was a reasonable possibility that what the accused said to the gardaí could have happened then they must acquit Mr Gehlen.

The judge also told the jury panel that they must give the benefit of the doubt to the accused man in respect of any particular issue in the case.

Chief State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan has given evidence that she found four stab wounds to Ms Colomines' body, a 22 centimetre incised wound to her throat and six incisions on her hands that she said were consistent with defensive injuries. Taking all the injuries together, Dr Mulligan said, it was "highly unlikely" the deceased stabbed herself to death.

In cross-examination during the trial, Dr Mulligan had agreed with Mr Clarke that she could not rule out entirely that the wounds to Ms Colomines were self-inflicted. She said that given the different injuries, it was "highly unlikely", but, she added: "It can't be 100pc ruled out."

The jury can return two verdicts in relation to the murder charge against Mr Gehlen, namely; guilty of murder or not guilty. They must be unanimous in their decision.

The jurors will return to the Central Criminal Court to continue their deliberations at 10.15am tomorrow.

The trial heard that on the night Ms Colomines died, she exchanged 296 messages with her new French boyfriend whom she had met in France during the summer of 2017.

The pair repeatedly said they loved one another and were planning for him to come and live in Ireland. The exchange ended at 23:06 and emergency responders arrived to find Ms Colomines' lifeless body in her bedroom less than 30 minutes later.