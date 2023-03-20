| 13.2°C Dublin

Jury sworn in to for trial of man accused of murdering mother of two Jasmine McMonagle

Fiona Magennis

A jury has been sworn in to hear the trial of a 32-year-old man accused of murdering mother of two Jasmine McMonagle in Co Donegal four years ago.

At the Central Criminal Court sitting in Monaghan this morning, Richard Burke (32) pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ms McMonagle at Forest Park, Killygordon on January 4, 2019.

