Jury in trial of a 23-year-old man accused of murdering Cameron Reilly to continue their deliberations for third day

The jury in the trial of a 23-year-old man accused of murdering Cameron Reilly, whose body was found in a field in Dunleer, Co Louth, four years ago will continue their deliberations for a third day tomorrow.

Aaron Connolly, of Willistown, Drumcar, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Reilly (18) at Shamrock Hill, Dunleer, on May 26, 2018.

