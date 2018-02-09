Jury in rugby rape trial visit home of Paddy Jackson where alleged crimes took place

Paddy Jackson (26) of Oakleigh Park, Belfast and Stuart Olding (24) from Ardenlee Street, Belfast are each charged with one count of rape in relation to the same woman at a property in south Belfast on June 28 2016.

Both deny the charges. Mr Jackson denies a further charge of sexual assault. Two other men are facing charges regarding the same incident.

Blane McIlroy (26) from Royal Lodge Road, Ballydollaghan, Belfast is charged with one count of exposure while Rory Harrison (25) from the Manse road, Belfast is charged with perverting the course of justice and withholding information.