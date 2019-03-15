Jury in 'love rival' trial warned not to discuss the case
THE jury in the Tipperary murder trial has been warned not to discuss the case, which the Judge said was “was really being discussed by just about everyone in the country, at this point.”
Judge Eileen Creedon told the panel of six men and six women that she was “very conscious” of the level of media interest the trial has attracted, which was “bringing its own pressures” upon them.
She thanked the jury “for their attention”, saying she was conscious of “how long and demanding” the trial is.
Patrick Quirke (50) of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Bobby Ryan (52), a part-time DJ known as Mr Moonlight on a date between June 3 2011 and April 2013.
The judge reminded the jurors that they will decide the case based only on what they hear in court, adding: “It really is being discussed by just about everyone in the country, at this point” and warning them not to talk about the evidence to anybody.
The trial was adjourned before lunch and will continue next week.
