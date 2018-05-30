Jury in David Drumm trial resume deliberations

THE jury in the fraud conspiracy trial of former Anglo Irish Bank CEO David Drumm has resumed deliberations.

The jurors began considering a verdict in Mr Drumm’s fraud conspiracy trial for a second day this afternoon, after spending an hour and a quarter deliberating yesterday.

Mr Drumm (51) is pleading not guilty to conspiring to defraud by dishonestly creating the impression that Anglo's customer deposits were €7.2bn larger than they really were in September 2008. He is alleged to have conspired with Anglo’s former Finance Director Willie McAteer and head of Capital Markets John Bowe, as well as Irish Life and Permanent’s then-CEO, Denis Casey, and others.

The case centres on a series of interbank deposits which circulated between Anglo and ILP during the financial crisis. The transfers were routed through Irish Life Assurance (ILA), returning to Anglo where they were then treated as customer deposits, which are a better indicator of a bank’s health.

Mr Drumm also denies false accounting, by providing misleading information to the market. The jurors retired to begin deliberations yesterday afternoon, after an 81-day trial, one of the longest in the history of the State. Judge Karen O’Connor told them they must consider each charge separately and their verdicts must be unanimous.

Due to its length, the trial had required an enlarged jury of 15, with “spares” in case of drop-outs. 14 jurors remained by the end but only 12 can consider a verdict and they were selected randomly, with two sent home. The remaining three women and nine men have been given transcripts of the 2008 phone calls heard during the trial, but yesterday asked to have the audio of one call - between Mr Drumm and Mr Bowe - replayed.

Before they resumed deliberations this afternoon, the forewoman asked Judge O’Connor if it would be possible to hear audio recordings in the jury room when needed.

The judge said this was not possible and any recordings the jury wished to hear would have to be played back in the courtroom.

Online Editors