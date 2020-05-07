Jury in Adrian Donohoe murder trial view CCTV from where car was stolen days before shooting

The jury in the trial of the man accused of murdering Adrian Donohoe have been watching CCTV footage from the area where a Volkswagen Passat was stolen days before the fatal shooting.

The court heard that the burglary happened three days before the robbery and murder at Lordship credit union. A Volkswagen Passat was used in the robbery and later found burnt out in Northern Ireland.

Aaron Brady (29) denies the murder of Det Gda Adrian Donohoe, who was then a member of An Garda Siochana acting in the course of his duty, at the Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013.

The accused, of New Road in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, has also pleaded not guilty the robbery of approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques from Mr Pat Bellew at the same location on the same date.

This morning civilian intelligence analyst Edward McGoey gave evidence of six contacts in the early hours of January 23 between phone numbers of interest to the investigation team.

This included a failed call Aaron Brady made to one man at 1.44am and a phone call made by another suspect, who cannot be named for legal reasons, a minute later.

These were the last phone contacts from the 'Brades 2' phone attributed to the accused and a phone used by the other suspect until the following afternoon, the court heard.

Footage was then played of a BMW 5 series arriving in the forecourt of Ballymacscanlon service station shortly before 2am that morning.

Det Gda Gareth Kenna said the suspect and his brother are seen exiting the vehicle while a third person can be observed in the rear of the BMW.

Footage from various locations in Co Louth from the morning of January 23 were then shown to the court.

Det Gda Kenna said that footage obtained from Sharkey's Bar, Clogherhead, showed a car consistent with a BMW 5 Series driving in the direction of the nearby Hillcrest estate at around 3am. The witness said he could not be satisfied that the time on the clip was accurate.

He agreed with prosecuting counsel Lorcan Staines SC that a Volkswagen Passat had been stolen from the estate in the early hours of January 23.

Nine minutes later CCTV from the bar captured a vehicle consistent with a BMW 5 series travelling away from the direction of Hillcrest.

The jury will continue hearing evidence relating to CCTV footage and telecommunications tomorrow morning.

Earlier another witness, Douglas Hughes, was interposed and gave evidence of an incident involving fuel waste being dumped near his home on the Cortamlet Road, Armagh, in 2012.

Mr Hughes told the court that he was awoken early on June 16 to the sound of a "van roaring up the" road.

At the time a lot of fuel waste was being dumped which was giving the area a bad name, he said, and he got out of his bed and into his car to follow the vehicle.

The witness said he drove along the Chalybeate Road and came across "two young lads" pushing tubes out of the back of a white Ford Transit van onto the road.

The van had one flat wheel and drove off, Mr Hughes said, and he followed it.

While driving along the Blaney Road towards the Border Mr Hughes told the court he noticed a Peugeot car pulling out onto the road.

"He then started trying to hold me back and swerving in the road, he wouldn't let me pass," Mr Hughes said, and that he believed this vehicle was "100pc connected" to the van.

He told the jury that at this stage the van's tire was completely flat and driving at no more than 30mph. Mr Hughes said he then got cold feet and stopped, reporting the matter to both the PSNI and Gardai.

