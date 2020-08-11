Jury in Adrian Donohoe murder trial to resume deliberations tomorrow morning

THE jury in the Adrian Donohoe murder trial will continue their deliberations tomorrow morning.

The accused, Aaron Brady (29), was yesterday found unanimously guilty of robbery at Lordship credit union on January 25, 2013.

The jury of five men and seven women are now considering their verdict on a second charge of capital murder.

They have been deliberating for nearly 18 hours and will resume tomorrow morning.

Aaron Brady is accused of murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe in 2013

Aaron Brady is accused of murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe in 2013

Aaron Brady has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Adrian Donohoe (41), who was then a member of An Garda Síochána acting in the course of his duty, at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Dundalk, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013.

The accused, of New Road in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, had also denied robbery of approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques from Pat Bellew at the same location on the same date.

