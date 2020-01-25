Jury hears murder accused's two conflicting accounts of grandmother's gruesome death

The father of three was nervously rubbing his face with his hands and said he "wanted to speak to someone in charge".

He said the "body up the mountains" was his partner's mother, Patricia O'Connor, and he had "done something terrible".

Saying he could not live with the guilt, he told detectives how he had killed her during a row, buried, exhumed and dismembered her, before scattering her remains.

Despite these admissions, he was free to go - the gardaí did not believe him because at that stage, from the first grim discoveries on a Wicklow roadside, it was thought the victim was a man.

And, one garda, admitted, it was "an unusual story".

It was a story that Mr Greene would later claim was wrong.

A Central Criminal Court jury this week heard the astonishing and gruesome account he gave of Patricia O'Connor's death - both versions of it.

Mr Greene (34) denies murdering Ms O'Connor (61) at the house they shared on May 29, 2017. Three more people are on trial alongside him, charged with impeding his prosecution. These are his then-partner, Patricia's daughter Louise O'Connor (41), and her daughter Stephanie (22), as well as Louise's ex-partner Keith Johnston (43).

The backdrop to the case was a cramped and tense household of nine people from three generations of a family - Patricia and Gus O'Connor, their daughter Louise and her five children, and Kieran Greene.

Patricia, a grandmother of seven, had become "extremely hard to live with" since retiring from her hospital job, and was constantly "arguing about stupid things", Louise O'Connor said.

On June 1, 2017, Gus and his son reported his wife missing to gardaí.

Nine days later, on June 10, a picnicker found an upper human torso in a ditch off the Military Road in Co Wicklow; the rest of Patricia's body parts were found over the following three days.

In his first voluntary interviews on June 12 and 13, Mr Greene told gardaí there had been an argument about a cat in the house on the night of May 29 and Patricia had stormed out.

He said she returned about midnight and walked in on him in the bathroom, where she attacked him with a hurley. He struggled to get it off her, hit her with it and she fell, he said, perhaps hitting her head.

He blacked out and when he came to, she was lying on the floor and there was "blood everywhere".

He said he put her in the boot of his Toyota Corolla and drove her to Wexford, where he buried her in a shallow grave in a cornfield.

However, it was "playing on his mind" that she might be found and he returned to move the body, he said, but he could not lift it and dismembered it with a hacksaw.

He said he "spewed" while he did it, then drove the remains to the Dublin and Wicklow mountains, pulled in as he drove and ripped open bags to drop them into the ditch one at a time "until everything was gone".

"I got back in the car and sobbed and sobbed, I just thought 'my kids don't have to worry any more, I'm finally free'," he said.

He showed gardaí the grave, was arrested and repeated this account.

He said life with Patricia had been "10 years of hell" and she "wanted everyone dead, down to the kids".

Asked if he had any help moving the body, he stressed: "No, I did it all on my own."

He was charged with murder and replied: "It was self-defence".

Six months later, while on remand at Cloverhill Prison, he asked to speak to gardaí again. This time, he retracted his admission and said it was Patricia's husband Gus who killed her after intervening in the bathroom struggle.

"Mr O'Connor had something in his hand, a black bar or a crowbar, and he hit her on the head," Mr Greene told gardaí. "She fell on the floor. He said, 'I'm defending you so you can take the rap for this'."

Mr Greene was "persuaded to take the blame", he said, and he buried the body alone, but later went to Mr Johnston for help.

Mr Greene said he drove him to Wexford and it was Mr Johnston who cut up the body and scattered the remains in Wicklow.

The charge against Stephanie O'Connor is that she disguised herself as her grandmother on the night of the alleged murder to pretend that she was still alive, while her mother Louise is accused of agreeing to this.

Mr Johnston is alleged to have assisted Mr Greene in buying implements to use in the concealment of Ms O'Connor's remains, and to have refurbished the bathroom at the house to destroy or conceal evidence.

In interviews, Stephanie O'Connor and Keith Johnston said they first heard Mr Greene say he had killed Patricia on June 12, just before he handed himself in to gardaí.

Stephanie said she had slept all night and heard no disturbance on the night Patricia went missing. Mr Johnston said he carried out work on the bathroom after he noticed a step was broken.

Louise O'Connor said that before she "stormed out", her mother had said: "I'll be back when that bastard pops his clogs and I'll get what's mine." referring to her husband Gus.

This was the last she saw of her mother and she also slept through the night, she said.

Before Mr Greene turned himself in, he was crying and hugging the kids and saying: "If you do something wrong, you have to face up to it".

"He told me, 'I'm sorry but I hurt your mam," she said.

"I thought it was a sick joke. I was stunned."

Next-door neighbour Sam Lin told gardaí he did not see anything out of the ordinary on the night of the alleged murder, and that the family were "very nice people".

Pathologist Dr Michael Curtis said Patricia had died from blunt force trauma to the head due to at least three blows from a solid implement.

The body had probably been dismembered with a power saw, the wrists possibly cut through with an unpowered hand-saw.

The trial continues.

Irish Independent