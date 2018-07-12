A YOUNG motorist whose four friends were killed in a tragic road crash has been found not guilty of dangerous driving, causing their deaths.

A YOUNG motorist whose four friends were killed in a tragic road crash has been found not guilty of dangerous driving, causing their deaths.

Jury finds motorist Dayna Kearney not guilty of dangerous driving following tragic road crash in which her four friends died

Dayna Kearney (23) has also been acquitted of driving a dangerously defective vehicle at the time of the accident in Athy in 2015.

A jury delivered its verdicts at Kildare Circuit Court this afternoon.

Ms Kearney, a student from Crossneen, Carlow who was herself seriously injured in the crash, had denied both charges.

Her passengers, Gemma Nolan (19), Chermaine Carroll (20) and Niamh Doyle (19), from Carlow, and Aisling Middleton (19) from Athy were all killed "almost instantly" in the collision on the N78 at Burtown, near Athy, on January 6, 2015.

The five were returning from ice-skating in Kilkenny when the VW Polo Ms veered across the road and crashed passenger-side on into an oncoming VW Transporter van.

It had been the prosecution’s case that although her car was in sound mechanical condition, two tyres were not fully inflated and this along with the heavy load in the car caused it to swerve out of control.

There was evidence a tyre had gone flat from a slow puncture shortly before the crash and the defence maintained Ms Kearney could not have known about the puncture, or corrected the car once it went out of control.

The defence also said all the evidence was that she had taken reasonable care of her car.

More to follow

Online Editors