Jury fails to agree verdicts in trial of three men accused of raping teenager in car park
Eimear Dodd
A jury has failed to agree verdicts in a rape trial involving three young men who say they had consensual sex with a teenage girl in a car park six years ago.
Latest Courts
Graham Dwyer to seek Supreme Court appeal against his conviction for the murder of Elaine O’Hara
Man threw bleach in woman’s eyes, tried to strangle her with phone charger and falsely imprisoned her in flat
Young man let fraudsters use his bank account to transfer €5,000
Dad caught selling crack on O’Connell Bridge was doing so to get his own ‘portion’ of drug
Pet owner stole food for dog he could not afford to feed
Inquest hears meningitis patient (59) suffered fatal lack of oxygen to the brain following row over his breathing tube
Woman charged with organised prostitution after more than 45 sex workers discovered at alleged brothels in Dublin and Louth
International gang member fails in sentence appeal and denied return of his €50k ‘high-end’ Mercedes
Former League of Ireland footballer and two others jailed after moving almost €200,000 in criminal cash
Student (21) admits causing his teenage girlfriend’s death by careless driving
Top Stories
Ireland teenager Evan Ferguson signs new long-term deal with Brighton
Bipolar disorder: ‘Having children was always going to be high risk – I’m angry I was left with so little aftercare’
Government leaders say Niall Collins should have recused himself from meeting about land later sold to his wife
Garda Commissioner to meet DPP over failed Gerry Hutch prosecution
Latest NewsMore
Vogue Williams says Spencer Matthews was devastated after Jamie Laing wedding snub
Just 20 seminarians now studying to become Catholic priests for Ireland's 26 dioceses
Latest | Brighton aim to help Evan Ferguson ‘become one of the strongest strikers in Europe’ after Irish teen signs new deal
Wild Youth - We Are One - Eurovision 2023
Dublin band Wild Youth are selected to represent Ireland at Eurovision
Lauren Delany: Ireland’s final Women’s Six Nations clash with Scotland is ‘100 per cent a cup final’
Pep Guardiola surprised Man City so close to Arsenal after making slower start
Developers told to build new homes within next 12 months with new scheme that could save them €26,000 per house
Graham Dwyer to seek Supreme Court appeal against his conviction for the murder of Elaine O’Hara
The unstoppable rise and sudden downfall of Tucker Carlson as invincibility spell has worn off