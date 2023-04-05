| 13.8°C Dublin

Jury fails to agree verdicts in trial of three men accused of raping teenager in car park

Eimear Dodd

A jury has failed to agree verdicts in a rape trial involving three young men who say they had consensual sex with a teenage girl in a car park six years ago.

It was the State's case that the then 17-year-old girl was raped in turn by each of the accused in a car at a hotel car park after going for a drive with them. The three defendants, who were aged 17 and 18, denied any wrongdoing.

