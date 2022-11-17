| 7.5°C Dublin

Close

breaking Jury can return majority verdict in trial of mechanic accused of murdering Detective Garda Colm Horkan

Detective Garda Colm Horkan Expand

Close

Detective Garda Colm Horkan

Detective Garda Colm Horkan

Detective Garda Colm Horkan

Ryan Dunne

The jury in the trial of a motorbike mechanic accused of murdering Detective Garda Colm Horkan have been told this morning that they can return a majority verdict at the Central Criminal Court.

The jury, who have now begun their third day of deliberations, were informed by Mr Justice Paul McDermott that they no longer have to return a unanimous verdict in the trial of Stephen Silver (46), Aughavard, Foxford, Co Mayo, charged with the murder of Det Gda Horkan at Castlerea, Co. Roscommon on 17 June 2020.

Related topics

More On Roscommon news

Most Watched

Privacy