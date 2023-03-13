| 3.3°C Dublin

Jury begin deliberations in murder trial of Stephen Silver for shooting of Gda Colm Horkan

Detective Garda Colm Horkan and (inset) Stephen Silver

Ryan Dunne

A jury at the Central Criminal Court have begun their deliberations in the trial of Stephen Silver, who is charged with murdering Garda Colm Horkan by shooting him 11 times with the garda’s own gun.

Ms Justice Tara Burns today told the jury of seven men and five women that the possible verdicts they could consider relate to capital murder, murder simpliciter, or manslaughter either because of diminished responsibility or self-defence. She said that a verdict of not guilty is not open to them in the case as Mr Silver has entered a plea to the charge of manslaughter.

