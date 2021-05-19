Jurors in trial of Deirdre Morley seek clarity on insanity criteria

The jury in the trial of Deirdre Morley, the mother accused of murdering her children, has asked the judge to clarify the three criteria under which they can come to a verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Jurors made the request yesterday evening after they had spent one hour and 28 minutes deliberating.

Mr Justice Paul Coffey sent the 10 men and two women of the jury home for the night and said he would address the question in the morning.

He had earlier told them: “In this sad and tragic case there is no contest as to what the correct verdict should be. The evidence is all one way.”

Ms Morley (44) has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, and the judge’s comments came after two psychiatrists gave evidence she met the criteria for such a verdict.

The nurse is accused of murdering her sons Conor McGinley (9) and Darragh McGinley (7) and daughter Carla McGinley (3) on January 24 last year.

Their bodies were discovered that evening at the family home at Parson’s Court, Newcastle, Co Dublin, by their father, Andrew McGinley.

During a two-day trial, the Central Criminal Court heard Ms Morley admitted smothering the children using sticky tape, plastic bags and cushions while their father was away for work. She planned to take her own life too but passed out from medication and alcohol before she could.

Ms Morley, who worked at Crumlin Children’s Hospital, had a history of depression. She told gardaí she killed the children as she believed they had been damaged as a result of her mental illness and had no future.

There was considerable evidence Ms Morley was suffering from a mental disorder at the time and was delusional.

In closing remarks to the jury, defence counsel Michael Bowman SC said the case was “a tragedy of enormous proportion” visited on parents who loved their children very deeply.

“It is something that struck me as one of the truly tragic ironies within the case, that Ms Morley is someone who dedicated her entire professional life to the care and well-being of children as a paediatric nurse,” he said.

He said the jury had heard evidence of the guilt and loss Ms Morley felt for what she had done. The loss and the pain for her husband and members of their families was also “unimaginable”, he said.

Mr Bowman said there had been evidence of how she had suffered from depression and anxiety even in her student years and this deteriorated over time to the extent that in July 2019 she required treatment at St Patrick’s Hospital.

The barrister said assistance she received from family and friends and medical interventions could not stop her from “slipping into delusion and psychosis in January 2020”.

He said the depth of that depression only became fully evident after the tragic events of January 24, 2020.

Earlier, two consultant psychiatrists testified Ms Morley met the criteria to be found not guilty by reason of insanity. Dr Brenda Wright, a witness for the defence, and Dr Mary Davoren, who was called by the prosecution, both said they believed she fulfilled two of the three criteria under which it is possible for a jury to return that verdict. It was only necessary for one of the three criteria to be present for such a verdict, the court heard.

Both were of the view Ms Morley has a mental disorder as defined in the Criminal Law (Insanity) Act 2006.

The court heard that once it has been established a person was suffering from a mental disorder there were three possible reasons why they could be found not guilty by reason of insanity.

The first was that the person did not know what they were doing; the second was that they did not know it was wrong; and the third was that they did not have the capacity to refrain from doing it.

While both psychiatrists determined Ms Morley knew what she was doing, they found she did not know it was wrong and her ability to refrain from doing it was impaired. Asked by prosecution counsel, Anne-Marie Lawlor SC, if in her professional view Ms Morley was insane at the time of the killings, Dr Davoren agreed it was.

She agreed with Mr Bowman that a verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity would be appropriate.

The court heard Dr Davoren interviewed Ms Morley at the Central Mental Hospital and examined her medical records.

These included notes taken at Tallaght Hospital, where Ms Morley was hospitalised after the killings. The notes recorded she said she considered not killing her eldest son, Conor, having already smothered Darragh and Carla.

Ms Morley was recorded as having said killing Conor was “more difficult” as he was “being so good” as they watched a movie downstairs after she collected him from school. But she then thought things had gone too far and smothered him too.

The boy had no idea his siblings lay dead upstairs.

Earlier, Dr Wright said in her view Ms Morley knew the nature and quality of her acts and knew they would result in the deaths of her children.

“However, in my view, as a result of her disorder, she did not know they were wrong,” Dr Wright said.

The psychiatrist said Ms Morley had “believed her actions were morally right”.

“She believed she had damaged her children and had to end their lives,” Dr Wright said.

“She was unable to refrain from her actions.”

Dr Wright said Ms Morley’s thinking and judgment were “impaired to the extent she could not think of an alternative” to killing her children.