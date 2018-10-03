Judges to deliver verdicts in the case of three men accused of murdering Gareth Hutch later this month

Judges at the Special Criminal Court will now deliver verdicts in the case of three Dubliners accused of murdering Gareth Hutch at the end of October.

Mr Hutch (36), nephew of Gerry "the monk" Hutch was shot dead as he was getting into his car outside Avondale House flats on North Cumberland Street in Dublin on the morning of May 24, 2016. He died as a result of four gun shot injuries.

At the opening of the trial in June, the prosecution told the court that the three co-accused each had their own part to play in bringing about the death of Mr Hutch.

The prosecution contend that Jonathan Keogh (33) threatened to kill Mr Hutch the evening before the shooting, that Thomas Fox (31) and Regina Keogh (41) were instrumental in planning the murder, and Mr Keogh and another man, Mr AB, were the shooters.

Mr Fox with an address at Rutland Court, Dublin 1, Ms Keogh from Avondale House, Cumberland Street North, Dublin 1 and Mr Keogh of Gloucester Place, Dublin 1, have pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Hutch.

Mr Fox has also denied unlawfully possessing a Makarov 9 mm handgun on May 23, 2016 at the same place.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt presiding at the non-jury court, previously said the court would endeavour to deliver judgment in the case of the three co-accused, whose trial closed at the end of July, on October 8.

However, Mr Justice Hunt informed counsel for the three Dubliners today that verdicts will now be handed down on October 26.

The judge said it is a “very laborious and time-consuming case” and this has come through in the preparation of the verdicts.

“There are three separate verdicts and they don’t have much in common. It won’t be done for next Monday,” he said, adding it would be “done and dusted” by October 26.

The three co-accused, he said, were entitled to have their verdicts delivered as soon as they were ready and he apologised to them for keeping them waiting. “We have to devote as much attention to avoid errors as much as possible,” he remarked.

Mr Justice Hunt also informed the court that the judgment would take between four and five hours to read out to the court.

Prosecution counsel Paul Burns SC said in his closing speech at the end of July that the three co-accused had put “considerable thought and preparation” into Mr Hutch’s “truly shocking” killing which was not a “spur of the moment” attack.

Online Editors