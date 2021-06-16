Judges ‘easy target’ for social media criticism says incoming Chief Justice

Judges have become easy targets for social media criticism because they cannot answer back, according to incoming Chief Justice Donal O’Donnell.

The Supreme Court justice said social media has “completely altered public affairs and social discourse”.

One of the driving forces of populism, he said, was the identification of “a so-called elite”, remote from day to day life, who make decisions that affect society. Judges were “increasingly cast in this role, together with politicians”, he said, and subjected to “increasingly reductive, simplistic and personalised commentary”.

“In the case of the judiciary, they are a particularly easy target because they cannot and do not answer back,” he said.

Mr Justice O’Donnell made the comments at the Bar of Ireland Chair’s Conference, his first public speech since the Cabinet last month nominated him to replace outgoing Chief Justice Frank Clarke, who retires later this year.

Rather than judges not being able to answer back to such criticism being a flaw, it was a structural feature of the legal system. “But it makes the law and the law courts a particularly easy target for the worst type in the new online world,” Mr Justice O’Donnell said.

The Supreme Court judge said there was a strong convention that judges do not engage in public controversy or discuss matters which could be the subject of litigation.

“Parties are entitled to have a case decided by an independent and impartial person and decided only on the facts and arguments and nothing else. Judges are expected to speak therefore once in the context of a formal judgment. They are not expected to answer back.”

The incoming Chief Justice said the legal process was everything social media is not.

“The stock in trade of social media is snap, instantaneous judgments, the more controversial and attention grabbing the better,” he said.

This involved the “reinforcement” and “exaggeration” of pre-existing views and prejudices, and “sometimes venomous assaults on opponents facilitated by anonymity”.

Mr Justice O’Donnell said in contrast, judgments were not instantaneous. “They are the product of careful debate and consideration, reflection and sometimes revision on appeal. They are not limited to 280 characters,” he said.

Posing the question as to what could be done to enhance the support for the legal system by the public, he reiterated a call made by the judiciary in 2014 for a “fit for purpose” system for appointing judges.

“Respect for the system of justice commences with respect for the system of appointment of judges,” he said.

Mr Justice O’Donnell also said another issue which might be looked at was legal costs.

He said it was difficult to maintain respect for the rule of law where litigants feel they have to settle a case they would much prefer to dispute because the costs of the hearing are prohibitive.