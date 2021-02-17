Judge’s decision on Leaving Cert calculated grades due by March 10

Freddie Sherry, of Newtown, Celbridge, Co. Kildare, took a case against the Minister for Education and the State after his Leaving Cert points total was reduced from 542 to 487. Photo: Collins Courts

JUDGMENT will be given within the coming weeks on the lead challenge over the calculated grades process, which was adopted for last year's Leaving Certificate in response to the Covid pandemic.

Today, Mr Justice Charles Meenan, when case-managing some 60 other actions brought over the calculated grades, said he was adjourning those for further mention to March 10.

He said he expected his judgment in the lead action to be available before that date, so the sides in the additional cases would have time to consider it.

The lead case, which ran for some five weeks, was brought by Belvedere College student Freddie Sherry, against the Minister for Education and the State.

When the case concluded on February 2, Mr Justice Meenan reserved his decision, saying it involved complex facts and legal issues, but he would give judgment as soon as possible.

He acknowledged that this year's Leaving Cert "is now in view" and added that the calculated grades system may be “a matter of some importance”.

Some 60 similar actions remain on hold pending the Sherry judgment.

Mr Sherry, of Newtown, Celbridge, Co Kildare, claims a direction by the Minister last August to remove school historical records in the calculated grades process resulted in him being unfairly downgraded by 55 points in the Leaving Cert.

He said he was “hugely disappointed” that his CAO points total – which was estimated by his teachers to be 542 – was reduced to 487 under the process.

His first course choice was pharmacy in TCD. He claimed the minister’s direction unlawfully interfered in the calculated grades process overseen by an independent steering committee.

The minister and State denied the claims and maintained there was no reason to believe Mr Sherry would be in an improved position if historical school data was included.

They said students in Belvedere College, Dublin, received, on average, higher scores in 2020 compared to the 2017-to-2019 period.

They also said, as the calculated grades process has been completed and CAO offers issued, any attempt to reinstate school historical data would be inappropriate. Such a move would cast doubt over the results of significant numbers of students.

Online Editors