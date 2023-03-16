| 11.1°C Dublin

Judgement reserved in challenge to set aside Alan Harte's conviction for role in kidnapping and attack on Kevin Lunney

Aodhan O'Faolain

The High Court has reserved its decision in Alan Harte's challenge seeking to set aside both the conviction and the 30-year prison sentence he received for his role in the kidnapping and attack on businessman Kevin Lunney.

In his action Harte challenges the constitutionality of Section 40 of the 1939 Offences Against the State Act which directs that a person who comes before the Special Criminal Court (SCC) cannot be told if they have been convicted by a majority decision or a unanimous decision.

