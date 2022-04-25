Judge urges warring neighbours to consider mediation to avoid court battle

Dublin County Registrar Rita Considine and her next door neighbours, who are warring over alleged breaches of planning permission and trespass on her property, have been invited by a judge to allow their case to be determined by mediation rather than by the court.

Retired Dublin couple Michael and Anne Flanagan, of Home Farm Road, Drumcondra, Dublin, and their daughter Sinead Flanagan, of Glasilawn Avenue, Glasnevin, Dublin, are being sued by Ms Considine who seven weeks ago sought to have injunctive restraints imposed on them.

Today the Flanagans and their daughter, who is the beneficial owner of their home, asked Judge James McCourt to invite both parties to refer the dispute to mediation.

Mr Ted Harding SC, for the Flanagans, said their application arose from a classic neighbours’ property dispute suitable to be resolved by mediation where professional experts could examine the issues and report to the parties and a mutually acceptable mediator.

Barrister Tadhg Dorgan, for Ms Considine, said mediation should be voluntary at all times and his client had no confidence or trust in the response of the defendants. He would have to obtain final instructions from his client who was sitting in another court.

Judge McCourt, having read affidavits in the case, said the dispute between parties living side by side would have to be determined and his inclination was that parties in such cases should almost invariably endeavour to resolve issues.

“I do not accept that the time for mediation is past and it seems it would be appropriate that two experts would lock horns and agree as to the best way to remedy the situation,” Judge McCourt said. “I am very strongly of the view that the parties should attempt to arrive at a mediated settlement.

“These people live side by side therefore every means at their disposal should be used to resolve this matter before the court is asked to determine the issues.”

Following a 10 minute break, Mr Harding told the court considerable progress had been made in talks between both barristers including a joint inspection by experts within the next week.

Judge McCourt, adjourning the matter to allow the parties consider the court’s invitation to seek mediation, said a good mediator’s job is to point out some of the more unpalatable aspects of the situation whether from one side or the other.

Earlier the court heard that in 2019 Ms Considine agreed not to object to planning permission for an extension to the Flanagan home on the understanding she would make observations relating to any concerns arising from the planning application.

In return the Flanagans allegedly gave an undertaking there would be no trespass. Ms Considine claims construction work breached planning permission and that her boundary wall had been cracked and then totally removed by the Flanagans.

She alleges that excavations had resulted in a path alongside her house having been left in a hazardous condition among other alleged breaches of the planning permission.