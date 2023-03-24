independent

Judge to rule over decision to move Eoghan Harris defamation action to High Court

Former ‘Sunday Independent’ columnist claims he was defamed in a tweet posted by journalist Aoife Moore in May 2021

Eoghan Harris is appealing against the decision to transfer his defamation case to the High Court Expand

A judge will rule later on an appeal by former Sunday Independent columnist Eoghan Harris against a decision to transfer his defamation action against journalist Aoife Moore to the High Court.

Mr Harris had claimed in proceedings he brought before the Circuit Court that he was defamed in a tweet posted by Ms Moore about him in early May 2021.

