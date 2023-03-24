Judge to rule over decision to move Eoghan Harris defamation action to High Court

A judge will rule later on an appeal by former Sunday Independent columnist Eoghan Harris against a decision to transfer his defamation action against journalist Aoife Moore to the High Court.

Mr Harris had claimed in proceedings he brought before the Circuit Court that he was defamed in a tweet posted by Ms Moore about him in early May 2021.

He claims that in the post she wrongly accused him of directly sending her sexualised messages on Twitter.

She denies defaming Mr Harris in a tweet which she says was posted after it emerged he was involved in an account which had posted defamatory material about her.

Ms Moore, and another journalist, Allison Morris of the Belfast Telegraph, have brought separate High Court proceedings against Mr Harris claiming that they were defamed in posts on a Twitter account called ”Barbara J. Pym”, allegedly operated by Mr Harris and others on dates between 2020 and 2021.

Ms Moore claims those tweets were defamatory because they called into question her journalistic objectivity and claimed that her reporting was partisan in favour of Sinn Féin and the wider republican movement.

She also claims that the tweets referred to her in a sexualised manner. Mr Harris denies the claims.

Mr Harris's action against Ms Moore was due to be heard before the Circuit Civil Court earlier this year.

However, following a pre-trial application by Ms Moore's lawyers before Christmas, Judge John O'Connor ruled that Mr Harris's case should be transferred to the High Court.

Mr Harris's appeal against the transfer decision came before Mr Justice Paul Burns today.

Remy Farrell SC, for Mr Harris, said while there were some similarities in both cases, Mr Harris’ claim against Ms Moore is "quite net".

It should be heard separately, and before a judge of the Circuit Court, it was argued.

Mr Harris also rejects Ms Moore's contentions that his client should have brought a counterclaim against Ms Moore in the High Court proceedings, counsel said.

Mr Harris was not under any legal obligation to do so, counsel added.

Any suggestion that Mr Harris is not entitled to bring his claim before the Circuit Court merely because Ms Moore's had brought her defamation action before his was "quite radical," he argued.

He compared the application to have Mr Harris's action taken out of the Circuit Court to strategic litigation against public participation (SLAPP), which he said is a form of litigation designed to stop somebody from bringing a claim.

Aoife Moore claims tweets allegedly sent by Eoghan Harris and others were defamatory because they called into question her journalistic objectivity

Counsel said his client wants his claim determined as soon as possible, due to factors including Mr Harris's age and health, and that it can take some time before High Court defamation actions are finally heard.

In his submissions to the court, Thomas Hogan SC, for Ms Moore, said both cases should be heard by the High Court, rather than have two separate hearings before different courts over claims that arise out of the same background.

The reality of the situation counsel said is that the claims "could not be divorced from each other”.

Counsel said it his side's intention to seek to have both Ms Moore's and Mr Harris's actions consolidated.

Mr Harris should have brought a counterclaim against Ms Moore in the High Court proceedings, counsel submitted.

In reply to the judge, counsel accepted that the proceedings against other parties alleged to have been involved in the posting of the allegedly defamatory tweets about Ms Moore are in progress.

However, counsel said his side has sought a defence to Ms Moore's High Court claims from Mr Harris's lawyers in order to progress the claim.

Following the conclusion of submissions from the parties, Mr Justice Burns said he would deliver his judgment at a later date.