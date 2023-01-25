Judge throws out High Court case over shared wall dividing two Dublin 4 homes at centre of noise row

A shared wall dividing two Dublin 4 houses, which was at the centre of a dispute over noise nuisance, was built in accordance with a pre-construction agreement, the High Court has ruled.

Mr Justice Alexander Owens dismissed a claim brought by Daniel Hoban and his father Joseph for trespass and nuisance arising out of how the party wall at the Pembroke Lane property was built.

The Hobans claimed their neighbours, brothers Mark and Frank Cassin, had not complied with a pre-construction agreement that two separate walls, with a gap between them, be built. A single nine-inch wall was built between the homes.

The court heard Daniel Hoban and his wife abandoned what he said was the beautiful new home because he and his wife were upset and traumatised by the noise problems from next door. Following the birth of their first child, they never returned to the house.

The two houses were built at the same time after the Hobans and the Cassins agreed at a May 2008 meeting to choose the same builder to build on the sites of what were formerly a coach house and a mews property.

Daniel Hoban said at that 2008 meeting between him, his architect and the Cassins' engineers, it was also agreed that two walls with an air gap would be built.

The Cassins, and their engineers, denied this and said there was no such discussion or agreement and it was always intended to build a single wall.

The Hobans' architect, Frank Elmes of St Laurence Park, Stillorgan, Co Dublin, who had also been sued, settled the case they took against him for allegedly failing to properly supervise the build.

Expand Close Daniel Hoban and his father Joseph claimed their neighbours, brothers Mark and Frank Cassin, had not complied with a pre-construction agreement for two separate walls. Photo: Geography Photos/Getty / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Daniel Hoban and his father Joseph claimed their neighbours, brothers Mark and Frank Cassin, had not complied with a pre-construction agreement for two separate walls. Photo: Geography Photos/Getty

Mr Justice Owens today said he did not accept Daniel Hoban's evidence that there was any agreement to build two walls during the 2008 meeting.

The judge accepted the evidence of the Cassins' engineer, Kevin Rudden, that in 2008 Mr Rudden's firm was in contact with the Hobans' architect about a plan which showed only one wall.

On the balance of probabilities, the judge said he was not persuaded by Mr Hoban's evidence.

He did not accept Mr Hoban's evidence that there was a concern about noise and a second dividing wall at the 2008 meeting because if there had been that would have been discussed with the Cassins.

The judge accepted the Cassins' evidence that if there were to be a second wall at that stage then it would have necessitated a redesign and a possible delay in the appointment of a builder.

The builder was provided with an agreed plan which he tendered for and the builder built in accordance with that plan which contained only one wall, he said. If a second wall had to be built then it would have to be reflected in a change in price to the tender documents.

He accepted Mark Cassin's evidence that if the Hobans had wanted the second wall, it would have been provided because the Cassins were building a high-spec house.

The judge did not believe an on-site meeting took place during the build, as alleged by Daniel Hoban, in which the Cassins and the builder decided to drop the second wall on the basis it would have been "overkill".

He also found that if there is an agreement on the location of a dividing wall, as there was in this case, then there can be no issue of trespass.

The court heard the noise issue came to a head in 2013, four years after the Hobans moved into the house, when the Cassins moved a family with three children into their property.

Mark Cassin and his family, as well as a French couple, had occupied the Cassin house up until then and Mr Cassin said no complaint was made about noise, but Daniel Hoban denied this.

The judge said the Cassins could not be responsible for loud tenants and nobody claimed they were noisy.

Read More



