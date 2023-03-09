| 3.4°C Dublin

Judge throws out claim and tells farm worker rear-ending accident he was involved in was staged

Ray Managh

A judge has told a 37-year-old Co Dublin fruit farm supervisor that he considered a rear-ending accident in which he was involved had been staged.

Judge James McCourt, throwing out a €60,000 damages claim by Kamil Losik, said Losik may not have been one of an inner circle of people involved in staging accidents but knew, or ought to have known, that the crash in which he claimed to have been injured had been staged.

