Judge threatens to have solicitor Ammi Burke’s microphone turned off over interruptions in court

Solicitor Ammi Burke has clashed with a High Court judge for the second time in the space of just four days – this time after being unsuccessful in a bid to fast track her challenge to the termination of her unfair dismissals claim.

During the hearing of the application, Ms Justice Marguerite Bolger warned she would have Ms Burke’s microphone muted if she continued to interrupt her.

The hearing today, which took place online, saw the continuation of the heated exchanges witnessed between the solicitor and the judge on Monday when Ms Justice Bolger granted Ms Burke leave to challenge decisions made by a Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) adjudicating officer but refused to classify the matter as a public interest case.

“It is a sad day in Ireland when a High Court judge makes a decision that she knows is wrong. Thanks be to God there is a higher judge,” Ms Burke told the judge today.

Ms Justice Bolger responded, not for the first time, that if Ms Burke didn’t like the decision, she could appeal it to the Court of Appeal.

Ms Burke was dismissed from her job as a junior associate at the banking and finance division of major law firm Arthur Cox in November 2019.

The firm says this was due to a breakdown in her relationship with three senior partners, but Ms Burke claims her dismissal was unfair.

However, her unfair dismissals case at the WRC was terminated in April by adjudication officer Kevin Baneham following what he described as “sustained and deliberate obstruction and disruptions” by the solicitor’s mother, Martina Burke.

Ammi Burke is now challenging that decision and others made by Mr Baneham, including his refusal to summonses two witnesses and require the production of emails.

She was granted leave to bring judicial review proceedings by Ms Justice Bolger earlier this week, but berated the judge for commenting that the challenge was “not some sort of public interest case” and for refusing to allow her to include a specific request for clarity on the application of the law around the summonsing of witnesses.

The case was scheduled to return to the court in November, but Ms Burke made an application today to the same judge for an earlier return date.

She advanced two grounds, the first of which was that her case concerned “the extremely rare circumstances of a summary dismissal of a solicitor”.

Ms Burke said she had been unable to find legal employment since her dismissal two-and-a-half years ago. She said the dismissal and the WRC proceedings were having a significant impact on her career and any prospects of future employment in the legal profession.

“As an employee, I had an exemplary and unblemished record at Arthur Cox,” she said.

Ms Burke said that if her High Court challenge was successful, there would be a further hearing at the WRC and timing was of the essence.

The second ground advanced was her belief an expedited hearing was in the public interest given it concerned procedures used by the WRC in the adjudication of unfair dismissals claims.

“In the event of the reliefs being granted, serious implications follow for WRC procedures in the adjudication of all claims,” Ms Burke argued.

She went to reiterate comments she had repeatedly made on Monday criticising Ms Justice Bolger’s observation that it was not a public interest case. She claimed the statement was untrue and wrong as a matter of law and repeatedly asked for it to be retracted.

“You are an expert in employment law. I understand you specialised in employment law prior to being appointed to the bench. You well know therefore that issues of public importance are raised by this judicial review. I am expressing again my grave concern about your statement on Monday,” the solicitor said.

The judge asked Ms Burke not to interrupt her when making her decision on the application.

Ms Justice Bolger began by pointing out Ms Burke was raising issues which had already been decided upon, but the solicitor again interjected and started talking over the judge.

“If you interrupt me once more when I am making my decision, I will ask the registrar to mute you,” Ms Justice Bolger said.

The judge went on to refuse the application for an earlier return date, saying she did not accept it was a public interest case.

The judge said she appreciated it was matter of considerable distress for any employee to be dismissed, but the legislation did not allow for any distinction between a solicitor and any other type of employee.

“You have to take your place in the same way as everyone else who comes to this court,” the judge said.

After the decision was made, Ms Burke continued to criticise the judge.

“There are rules that apply to all of us. There are rules that apply to me, but there are also rules that apply to you. You are accountable too,” she said.

Ms Justice Bolger responded: “The ruling is over, so I am now going to terminate this hearing. Good day Ms Burke.”

As the judge logged off, Ms Burke said: “It is a sad day.”

Ms Burke’s WRC case attracted considerable attention in April due to repeated objections and interjections.

She alleges she was unfairly dismissed over her criticism of an Arthur Cox partner after she was left working until 2am while colleagues were out socialising.

Arthur Cox denied she was unfairly dismissing, arguing there was a breakdown in her relationship with three senior partners. The WRC was told incidents included Ms Burke “having a go” at one partner, Gráinne Hennessy.

It also heard that Ms Burke criticised another partner, Kevin Lynch, when he congratulated her for completing a deal. She is alleged to have told him she “wouldn’t have had to work so late on that transaction if his team had been doing their work”.