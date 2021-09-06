Judge tells warring couple to ‘get re-housed or move on’

A judge has told a warring couple to “sit down now and get re-housed or move on”.

The couple, who have been married for over 40 years, have protection orders in place against each other and have previously given undertakings in court not to enter each other’s bedroom and bathroom at the home they continue to share.

The husband, who is alleged to have refused to call an ambulance for his wife who was suffering two minor heart attacks, is now alleging to gardaí that she has breached a domestic violence order.

At the Family Law Court today, solicitor Colum Doherty, for the husband, said the summons concerning the alleged breach of the protection order by the woman is to go before a district court on Tuesday.

Judge Mark Larkin warned that the court was not going to entertain the couple any longer after hearing of repeat applications coming before the court concerning the two.

Mr Doherty said that “the marriage has broken down and domestic violence legislation is not going to correct it”.

He said there were too many internal agreements concerning who can go where and who can do what in the house.

“There is a shared sitting room and a shared washing machine and obviously when the washing machine doesn’t finish when it should finish for a particular person, well then…,” he said.

He added that it was a case of “'you don’t pass that door and I won’t pass that chair but when you pass that door or I pass that chair', well then…”.

Solicitor Pamela Clancy, appearing for the wife, described the situation as “highly dysfunctional” and comes down to housing.

“My client has inquired about alternative housing but the council require her to remove her name from the lease and to waive her interest in the property before allowing her to go on the list. That seems to me to be very unfair. She is at risk of homelessness,” said Ms Clancy.

Judge Larkin said it was not appropriate for the court to be resolving the issues for the couple.

“This is really wear and tear in the marriage and parties need to sit down now and get re-housed or move on,” she said.

Concerning the husband's alleged refusal to call the ambulance, the woman alleged at a previous court hearing that she was suffering from chest pains at home when she sought assistance from her husband.

She after she requested an ambulance her husband “told me to f-off and he wouldn’t call an ambulance for me”.

The woman said: “I had to call the ambulance myself and I was brought to hospital.”

The chest pains were later diagnosed as two minor heart attacks on examination at hospital.

The man said that he and his wife have had nothing in common for the past 12 years.

Judge Larkin said the protection orders are to continue and adjourned both cases to November.



