Judge tells boxer in Covid-breach training session not to follow example of Dublin and Monaghan footballers

A judge has told ‘lockdown boxer’ Ned Doherty not to follow the example of the Dublin and Monaghan footballers.

At Ennis Circuit Court today, Judge Brian O’Callaghan made his comment when setting aside the one-month jail term imposed on Mr Doherty (30) in the district court for a public order breach when Gardai broke up a 15-man strong boxing training session in the woods in Co Clare last May.

Judge O’Callaghan also set aside the public order conviction and applied the Probation Act after Doherty of St Michael’s Park, Ballymaley, Ennis, agreed to pay €100 towards the Garda Benevolent Fund.

After Doherty signed a bond to be of good behaviour, Judge O’Callaghan told him: “The best of luck to you. Don’t be following the example of the Dublin and Monaghan footballers, okay? Do things together.”

In reply, married father of four Doherty stated: “Thank you, your honour.”

The Irish Independent previously revealed that several members of the senior Dublin Gaelic football team took part in a secret training session in contravention of Covid-19 rules on April 1.

Gardaí subsequently spoke to those present and were weighing up whether to issue fines to the footballers and whether any action should be taken over the organisation of the workout.

The GAA has finalised its own probe into the gathering and concluded that team manager Dessie Farrell should be banned for 12 weeks. Mr Farrell was not present at the training session.

The GAA also promised to fully investigate video and photographs obtained by the Irish Independent purporting to show members of the senior Monaghan football team taking part in training on the last weekend in March.

Doherty had pleaded guilty to a public order breach at Dromore Woods on May 23 last and was appealing the severity of the penalty imposed on him at the district court last month.

He has been on bail pending the appeal hearing and State Solicitor Aisling Casey told the court that Doherty became abusive and aggressive when Garda Joe Kearney advised him and others present that they were breaching Covid-19 health regulations due to the size of the group and the lack of social distancing.

Ms Casey stated that the incident took place “at the height” of the first Covid-19 lockdown.

Doherty was sparring with another man while others were doing push-ups as part of the 15-strong training session. He told a garda that he didn’t have the time to be listening to him and kept on training.

Ms Casey stated that Mr Doherty later asked Garda Kearney for a fight and called him “hatchet face”.

Judge O’Callaghan stated that Mr Doherty went to Dromore Woods “purely to train” on May 23 last, eight weeks into lockdown and was getting used to lockdown.

However, Judge O’Callaghan stated that Mr Doherty’sresponse to the garda indicated a certain attitude and could not be condoned.

Solicitor for Mr Doherty, Daragh Hassett stated that Mr Doherty’s behaviour towards the garda on the day was “outrageous" but was "in the midst of Covid when we were all trying to get our heads around what we could and could not do and where we could go”.

Mr Hassett stated that Mr Doherty sought out the garda shortly the incident to apologise, and apologised to him again before court last month.

Mr Hassett stated that the apology was accepted by Garda Kearney.

Mr Hassett stated that it was not a pre-planned gathering but that Mr Doherty had gone out to Dromore Woods with a sparring partner and others had followed them.

Mr Hassett stated that Mr Doherty had not invited them to the woods.

On the public order incident with the garda, Mr Hassett stated: “Mr Doherty has a short fuse, reacted badly and lost his cool.”

Mr Hassett stated that as the crow flies, Dromore is 5km away from Mr Doherty’s home where he lives “cheek by jowl” with other members of his family in a council-run estate of mobile homes and houses.

Mr Hassett stated: “No more than the rest of us, Mr Doherty has found Covid-19 difficult and his doctor advised him to keep fit.”

Doherty has no previous convictions apart from a couple of minor motoring offences and Mr Hassett stated that “he keeps himself to himself and nothing has happened since”.

Online Editors