A project manager with the IDA has told a court she was being sued by and on behalf of three people who were not in a car she collided with.

Judge says mum failed to prove she was in car crash

Fiona Dunne said in the Circuit Civil Court that she was absolutely certain there was no one in the car after the driver, Robert McCurdy, stepped out to speak with her about the accident she admitted she had caused.

Judge Patrick Quinn, dismissing three €60,000 damages claims against Ms Dunne and AIG Insurance, said Mr McCurdy's former partner, Monica Caulfield, had failed to prove that she and her two children were in the car.

Ms Caulfield (41), of Cruagh Close, Stepaside, Dublin, said she was driving the car when Ms Dunne collided with her.

Her partner, Mr McCurdy, was in the passenger seat and their two children were in the back.

Barrister Eamon Marray told the court Ms Dunne denied Ms Caulfield and the children were in the car at the time and the sole occupant was Mr McCurdy, who had been driving.

Mr Marray said the car had been registered in Ms Caulfield's name and she was the only one insured by AIG to drive it.

Ms Dunne said her car collided with the vehicle driven by Mr McCurdy on the Enniskerry Road, Dublin, on May 18, 2014.

She told him she was sorry, it was her fault and gave him her details before both left the scene.

"He was a bit edgy and hyper and wanted to get away from the scene, giving me his mobile number," Ms Dunne said.

She said alarm bells began to sound when she later received a text from Ms Caulfield thanking her for inquiring as to the health of her children.

