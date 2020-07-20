Judge says insurers are 'gone daft' as he awards driver €3,500 for roundabout crash

Isac Cosmin Cirpaciu outside the Courthouse in Mallow. He was awarded €3,500, together with costs for minor injuries sustained after a crash at a roundabout. Photo: Provision

A man who had to leave a job at a meat processing plant to return to his previous job in a takeaway due to injuries he suffered in a minor collision was awarded €3,500 damages.

Isac Cosmin Cirpaciu of Powerscourt, Mallow, Co Cork said he felt pain in his right shoulder, neck, back, chest and side after a crash with the defendant, Barry Maas, at a roundabout.

Mr Cirpaciu said the accident occurred while he was stationary in the left lane before entering a roundabout in Mallow.

However Mr Maas contested that the accident happened while they were driving on the roundabout.

A Cork Civil Circuit Court sitting at Mallow heard how Mr Maas was in the right lane as he was taking the third exit towards Killarney, Co Kerry.

The plaintiff claimed that Mr Maas entered the left lane and struck his vehicle, while the defendant claimed that Mr Cirpaciu entered his lane.

Mr Cirpaciu said when the accident happened he banged his face off the steering wheel.

“I don’t think that would happen if you were wearing a seatbelt,” said Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin.

Later in the case he said it was actually his chest he hit off the steering wheel.

The court heard that Mr Cirpaciu went to see a doctor around 25 minutes after the accident, attended two physiotherapy sessions and had to see a specialist.

“For around three or four weeks I went to my GP and he kept giving me painkillers,” he said.

Mr Cirpaciu said he took up a new job with Kepak meat processing plant but had to return to his old job at Rossi’s takeaway in Charleville due to back pain.

Defence barrister Deirdre Keane asked Mr Cirpaciu about a previous accident in September 2016 for which he received compensation.

She asked why he did not disclose that he also suffered a right shoulder injury in that crash.

Counsel for the plaintiff said a medical report concerning that accident had been furnished, but Ms Keane said only details of other previous injuries were provided.

She said this was relevant as he was claiming he hurt his right shoulder in this collision.

“It’s gone so mad with insurance companies that if you give them the medical report you have to underline what they want to read...they’re gone daft,” Judge Ó Donnabháin said.

Separate forensic engineers were called on behalf of the plaintiff and defendant.

Engineer Michael Byrne, who assessed the crash for the plaintiff, said it was possible that Mr Maas entered the left lane as when entering a roundabout “you have to go left before you go right”.

He also said the damage showed Mr Maas was travelling faster.

Seamus Walsh, a forensic engineer called on behalf of the defendant, gave evidence that the marks on the front left wheel of Mr Maas’ car would indicate that the front right wheel of Mr Cirpaciu’s BMW was turned to the right.

He also said the indentation on the front right bumper of Mr Cirpaciu’s car would have been deeper had Mr Maas veered into the left lane.

His vehicle had been repaired for €3,886, which Judge Ó Donnabháin found “incredible” as it was an old car.

“I prefer the evidence of the plaintiff as to the probable cause of the accident as supported by his engineer,” he said.

He described the accident as mild and the injuries as minor.

He awarded the plaintiff €3,500, together with costs.

Online Editors