Judge rejects bid to halt trial of four men accused of falsely imprisoning and assaulting Kevin Lunney

A BID to halt the trial of four men accused of falsely imprisoning and assaulting Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) director Kevin Lunney has been rejected by judges at the Special Criminal Court.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding at the three-judge court, this morning rejected all four grounds of a pre-trial defence application to adjourn the 12-week trial, which is due to commence on January 11.

The judge also found the fact that a Renault Kangoo van went on fire from an electrical fault while in the possession of gardaí was "immutable" and was not a sufficient basis for the case to be adjourned.

Sean Guerin SC, on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), previously told the Special Criminal Court that one of the accused men, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had complained to the garda ombudsman that DNA was "planted" on a van that he says was deliberately destroyed in a fire so it wouldn't be made available to the defence.

However, Mr Guerin said the fire began accidentally and the CCTV had been disclosed to the defence.

Luke O’Reilly (66), with an address at Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan; Darren Redmond (25), from Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin 3; Alan O’Brien (39), of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin 3 and the fourth accused man are all charged with false imprisonment and assault causing serious harm to Mr Lunney at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan on September 17, 2019.

Mr Lunney (50), a father of six, was abducted close to his home in Co Fermanagh on the evening of September 17.

The businessman's leg was broken, he was doused in bleach and the letters QIH were carved into his chest during the two-and-a-half hour ordeal before he was dumped on a roadside in Co Cavan.

The four defendants were sent forward for trial before the Special Criminal Court last March and the non-jury court has fixed January 11, 2021 as their trial date.

Delivering the non-jury court's ruling on the matter, Mr Justice Hunt, sitting with Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Michael Walsh, said four separate grounds had been advanced by the defence.

One of the four grounds for an adjournment submitted by defence counsel Michael O'Higgins SC for the unnamed man, and adopted by the three other co-accused, concerned the law on the retention and accessing of mobile phone data. Counsel argued the law is in "a state of significant uncertainty" in Ireland and the trial should therefore not proceed.

Outlining the reasons for the court's ruling on this ground, Mr Justice Hunt said the Special Criminal Court did not perceive "sufficient flux and sufficient uncertainty" to justify an adjournment of the trial and it was up to the domestic courts to come to an assessment of the legality or otherwise of the retention of phone data.

Mr O'Higgins also submitted there was important DNA evidence found on an abandoned Renault Kangoo van, used in the alleged abduction of Mr Lunney, which went on fire from an electrical fault whilst in the possession of gardaí. He noted that the garda ombudsman was carrying out an investigation into the fire and it did not seem unreasonable to wait for the outcome.

In relation to this point, Mr Justice Hunt said the result of the fire was "immutable" and could not be changed. "What has happened has happened and whatever the consequences, that will have to be worked out at the trial," he said.

Refusing the defence application, Mr Justice Hunt said there was no basis for adjourning the trial. The case was listed for mention on December 21 at 12.30pm.

