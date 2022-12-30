| 8.5°C Dublin

Close

Judge refuses to order woman to return daughter to UK over ‘grave risk’ from father

High Court in Dublin Expand

Close

High Court in Dublin

High Court in Dublin

High Court in Dublin

Aodhan O'Faolain

A High Court judge has refused to order a woman to return her young daughter to the UK due to the “grave risk” that the child could be exposed to physical and psychological harm by her father.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons declined to make the order over concerns that if the child were returned to England, the father, who has an alleged history of committing domestic violence, would trespass at the mother's home and take the child.

Most Watched

Privacy