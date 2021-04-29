Judge refuses pensioner’s bid to keep home with mortgage repayments until age of 98

The High Court has refused to approve a pensioner's personal insolvency arrangement (PIA) which would have seen her continue to make mortgage repayments on her home till she was 98.

Mr Justice Mark Sanfey said 69-year-old Ann Fennell, who owes Ulster Bank some €72,500, would not be reasonably likely to be able to comply with the terms of the proposed PIA.

The bank opposed the PIA, which proposed to restructure the length of her mortgage repayments to a term of 348 months from the coming into effect of the arrangement meaning she would be 98 when finished.

She had entered into an insolvency arrangement over her difficulties in repaying a loan to the bank.

The judge, noting the bank's opposition, said the court was satisfied that such an arrangement was not permissible where the term of the restructured loan is likely to exceed the lifespan of the debtor.

He was further not satisfied that Ms Fennell had demonstrated that the payments under the proposed PIA were affordable or sustainable.

Mr Justice Sanfey added that his judgement may provide clarity on an issue over whether arrangements which provide for an extension of mortgage term to a point where the debtor may not be alive can be permitted by the courts.

This issue not only arose in Ms Fennell's case, but also in what is understood to be dozens of other cases pending before the courts, he said.

In his view the only way such an arrangement could be approved by a court was if the personal insolvency legislation was amended.

Unter the proposed PIA Ms Fennell would have retained her four-bedroom home at Lyreadene Avenue, Woodview Park, Limerick which is worth an estimated €180,000.

The PIA also proposed that she would make mortgage repayments of €57.47 for the first 24 months, rising to €238 per month from month 25 onwards until the debt to the bank had been settled.

There would be no write down of her debt, and should she die before the debt had been paid the PIA proposed that her estate, following the sale of her home, would pay the outstanding balance, the PIA further proposed.

The Circuit Court refused to approve Ms Fennell's PIA, and that decision was appealed to the High Court.

Ms Fennell's PIP, Maurice Lenihan, represented in the appeal by Keith Farry Bl urged the court to approve the PIA on grounds that the arrangement was workable, and that Ms Fennell would receive financial assistance to fund the PIA from her adult children.

The bank would also receive payments totalling some €83,000 under the proposed PIA, it was argued.

Ulster Bank, represented by Andrew Fitzpatrick SC and Nial O hUiginn Bl, opposed the PIA and the appeal on ground including that the proposal made by Ms Fennell's personal insolvency practitioner was unsustainable.

The costs of allowing Ms Fennell remain in her home, which she lives alone were disproportionately large, and said that it cannot be expected to accept PIA that amount to 'lifetime mortgages.'

The court also heard that in an attempt to resolve her debt the bank offered Ms Fennell €15,000, to assist with relocation costs, on top of the €108,000 equity she has in the property if she left her home.

If that offer was accepted the bank proposed to sell the house. She refused that offer.

In addition, the court heard that if Ms Fennell were to leave her home, the cost of rent, which would be supplemented by social housing payments, would be more that the cost of the proposed mortgage repayments.

The case will return before the court at a later date for final orders.