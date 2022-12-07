| 4.1°C Dublin

Close

Judge praises garda’s bravery after she reported being sexually assaulted by male colleague on night out

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Gearoid Keegan

A judge has praised a female garda for her bravery in reporting a male colleague who sexually assaulted her after they were both on a night out with a number of other gardaí.

Tullamore Circuit Court heard today that 31-year-old Anthony Gath, Bunaterin, Tullamore, Co Offaly, has been dismissed from the force.

Most Watched

Privacy