Judge praises garda’s bravery after she reported being sexually assaulted by male colleague on night out

A judge has praised a female garda for her bravery in reporting a male colleague who sexually assaulted her after they were both on a night out with a number of other gardaí.

Tullamore Circuit Court heard today that 31-year-old Anthony Gath, Bunaterin, Tullamore, Co Offaly, has been dismissed from the force.

He was found guilty in a trial earlier this year of sexually assaulting the garda at her home on June 27, 2019.

At the time he worked in a different location from the victim in the Leinster area and a sentencing hearing was told Gath had been friendly with the woman. The evening prior to the offence they both had been at the races and then went on to a hotel with other colleagues.

After that they went to the victim's apartment and she went to bed because she was on duty the next day.

Gath who “had a considerable amount of drink taken” came to her room along with another female garda and it was arranged that he would stay the night, sleeping in the victim's room.

The judge said the victim did not have any recollection of Gath getting into the bed but she did recall being woken during the night and could feel the man's hand under her underwear.

She told him to get out of the room and was extremely distressed and phoned her friend who was still in the apartment.

They, along with another female friend, then went looking for Gath and found him in a bathroom with his hands on his head in a distressed state.

Gath then left the apartment and subsequently made a phone call to one of the women saying he was down by a river. The others were concerned about what he would do.

He sent a message to the victim the following day which said he had done something outrageous.

The judge said the victim was very distressed and she was in a difficult position because she was a serving member of the An Garda Síochána.

Subsequently she told a colleague and a meeting took place with superior officers and an investigation took place, although the victim did not want to make a formal complaint.

Judge Johnson said the gardaí were nonetheless obligated to investigate the matter and statements were taken from the victim which were corroborated by the other women who were there on the night.

The accused man said he had been present but he denied committing sexual assault and he was convicted after a two-day trial.

The judge said the gardaí had not been found wanting in investigating the matter and that showed a large degree of independence on behalf of An Garda Síochána. He said the gardaí should be commended.

Judge Johnson said the offence represented an extremely grievous breach of trust on Gath's part as he had invaded the personal space of the victim in the most egregious way imaginable in her own home.

It was quite clear from a victim impact statement that the assault had a profound negative impact on her and she continued to find it difficult to deal with.

He commended her for the stoicism and bravery she had shown in seeing the prosecution through.

The accused had no previous convictions and a probation report made it clear he was extremely apologetic, not only to the victim, but also to his family and his former garda colleagues.

The loss of his job was a “huge punishment” for Gath because being a garda was his life's ambition and he had been working well.

He would now be put on the sex offenders' register which would involve him meeting with gardaí four times a year to review his situation.

Judge Johnson said the offence was a gross breach of the victim's bodily integrity. Two years of the three-year sentence were suspended on entry of a €500 peace bond by the accused and he was also ordered to remain under the supervision of the probation service for 12 months.

Because of the “time of year” he ordered that the sentence commence on January 10 next and Gath must present himself to a garda station on that date.