Judge postpones verdict in Gareth Hutch murder trial

Judges at the Special Criminal Court will continue to deliver their verdict next Friday in the trial of three Dubliners charged with the murder of Gareth Hutch.

Siblings Jonathan (33) and Regina Keogh (41) together with Thomas Fox (31) have all denied Mr Hutch's murder.

A nephew of Gerry "The Monk" Hutch, 36-year-old Gareth Hutch was shot dead in the car park outside Avondale House on North Cumberland Street on May 24, 2016.

Mr Fox, with an address at Rutland Court, Dublin 1, has also pleaded not guilty to the unlawful possession of a Markarov 9mm handgun on May 23, 2016 at the same place.

There was a heavy presence from the Garda Public Order Unit in a packed courtroom in the Criminal Courts of Justice for the reading of the verdict.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Michael Walsh, began reading his ruling in the case of Mr Keogh, just before 11am on Friday.

The court broke for lunch, and Judge Hunt continued reading the verdict until 4.20pm. At which point, Judge Hunt said there was 40 pages remaining in Mr Keogh's judgment.

With his voice going, Judge Hunt said he was adjourning the verdicts until next Friday.

The judge also said the judgments in the cases of Ms Keogh and Mr Fox were "considerably shorter".

During the nine week trial, it was the State's case that Mr Keogh, of Gloucester Place, Dublin 1, was one of the gunmen, together with Mr AB who is not before the courts.

It was alleged that Regina Keogh was "central and fundamental" in the plan to kill Mr Hutch and that she helped to procure the use of protected witness Mary McDonnell's flat to stake out Mr Hutch's flat.

In relation to Mr Fox, the State alleged he was the getaway driver and that he retrieved the guns the night before the attack and brought them to Mrs McDonnell's flat.

