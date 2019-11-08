A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Limerick schoolboy Brooklyn Colbert.

Judge orders man charged with murder of Brooklyn Colbert (11) to be 'medically assessed'

Patrick Dillon, 26, of Dalgaish Park, Moyross, Limerick, appeared before Limerick District Court shortly after 10am charged with the eleven year old’s murder.

Mr Dillon is alleged to have murdered the boy at a house on Shanabooley Road, Ballynanty, Limerick, on November 3.

Details about the boy’s injuries were not disclosed.

Over 30 gardai flanked the accused in court.

A number of people in the court made gestures to Mr Dillon throughout the brief court hearing, and banged benches.

The victim’s father Wayne Colbert, a well-known Limerick soccer player, was present in court.

Detective Garda Eoin McDonagh, of Mayorstone Garda Station, gave evidence in court of arresting Mr Dillon, and with charging him at 6.12pm last night.

The garda witness said Mr Dillon “made no reply” to the charge.

Julianne Kiely, of Kiely McCarthy Solicitors, represented the accused in court.

Ms Kiely sought to have the matter adjourned and requested that Mr Dillon receive “psychiatric treatment as soon as possible”.

Judge Marian O’Leary ordered that Mr Dillon be “medically assessed”.

Mr Dillon was remanded in custody to Limerick Prison to November 12th via video link.

Online Editors