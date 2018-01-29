Judge orders jury to acquit man (35) accused of raping woman on Jason Derulo tour bus

The jury in the trial of a man accused of raping a woman on a tour bus after a Jason Derulo concert has been ordered to acquit the defendant of all offences.

On day 12 of the trial today, Mr Justice Paul Butler told the jury that he was very reluctant to withdraw the case from them but it was necessary as a matter of law.

“I am therefore directing you to find the accused not guilty by direction of the trial judge,” he said this afternoon. He excused the 10 men and two women from jury service for a period of 10 years.

“The accused is now free to go,” Justice Butler said. The 35-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had denied the offences which were alleged to have occurred in a vehicle at an unknown location in Cork city on June 27, 2014.

He had pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court to rape, oral rape, sexual assault and false imprisonment of the then 19-year-old woman. Last Wednesday, on day nine of the trial, Timothy O'Leary SC, prosecuting, told the jury that the Director of Public Prosecutions was dropping all charges against a 44-year-old co-accused because of insufficient evidence. This followed a ruling by Mr Justice Butler.

Mr Derulo was not charged with any offence in relation to these events.

