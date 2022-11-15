| 9.7°C Dublin

Judge orders arrest of teen who threatened to petrol bomb mother's home if she didn’t hand over Playstation and €700

Tom Tuite

A judge has ordered the arrest of a 17-year-old Dublin boy found guilty of extortion with threats to petrol bomb a mother's home.

The Dublin Children's Court heard the youth, who had previously been friendly with the victim's son, demanded money and a video games console.

