Judge orders arrest of Catriona Carey’s former business partner

Patrick Maher failed to show in court for sentence on deception charges

Close

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of a former business partner of Catriona Carey after he failed to appear in court for the fourth time in relation to deception charges.

Patrick Maher, who had held the role of secretary in Ms Carey’s UK firm Careysfort Asset Estates, was due to appear before Wexford Circuit Court in an unrelated criminal case for sentencing after previously admitting five charges of deception.

