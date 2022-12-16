Judge orders arrest of Catriona Carey’s former business partner

A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of a former business partner of Catriona Carey after he failed to appear in court for the fourth time in relation to deception charges.

Patrick Maher, who had held the role of secretary in Ms Carey’s UK firm Careysfort Asset Estates, was due to appear before Wexford Circuit Court in an unrelated criminal case for sentencing after previously admitting five charges of deception.

He was accused of four counts of obtaining monies by deception by preparing false mortgage applications, as well as a further charge of cheating a woman out of her car.

The court was told yesterday that Maher was in Dublin and too unwell to attend.

He also failed to appear last week after stating he suffered a fall at Busáras.

On two other occasions the 55-year-old did not turn up after claiming he had suffered from ill health and stress.

His solicitor said Maher had suffered a number of strokes over the past year.

Prosecution counsel told the court Maher had not provided medical evidence as to why he could not attend this time and the barrister sought a bench warrant.

“Some medical evidence” was provided at the previous sentence hearing, counsel said.

Judge Martin Nolan agreed to issue the bench warrant but advised gardaí to be “very commonsensical” as Maher “may have a problem that prevents him from coming to the court” after his recent fall.

Maher, with an address in New Ross, Co Wexford, pleaded guilty on May 3 to five charges relating to deception under Section 6 of Criminal Justice Theft and Fraud Offences Act.

He was initially due to be sentenced on July 5.

The offences involved are not connected to the alleged mortgage scam involving Careysfort Asset Estates, which is still being investigated by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB).

Maher had been appointed as secretary of that company a year ago.

The firm is currently at the centre of a major fraud probe after dozens of homeowners were promised deals that would help them keep their homes and business properties – once they paid Careysfort a substantial deposit.

In return, the firm was supposed to secure them new mortgages at a lower rate.

The Central Bank warned the public earlier this year against using the UK-registered company, saying it was an “unauthorised company” for financial services. It described Ms Carey as the sole director of Careysfort Asset Estates Ltd, which the Central Bank said had no authorisation as a retail credit firm.

Ms Carey, originally from Gowran, Co Kilkenny, received hundreds of thousands of euro in deposits, but the new deals never materialised.

She admitted in an interview with the Sunday World that the money was gone and not recoverable. Financial statements have since revealed she spent €200,000 on personal items, expensive holidays and a €55,000 BMW.

At least 45 people are believed to have come forward to gardaí since last February.