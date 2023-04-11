Judge 'not entertaining' new application related to Simeon Burke’s imprisonment

A judge has refused to deal with an attempted application for an inquiry into the lawfulness of the detention of Simeon Burke, a younger brother of sacked schoolteacher Enoch Burke.

Mr Justice Mark Heslin said he was “not entertaining” the application when Mr Burke’s sister Ammi attempted to make it this morning in the High Court.

Mr Burke, a barrister-at-law student, has been in custody since being arrested and charged with a public order offence on March 7 following chaotic scenes at the Court of Appeal.

The 24-year-old and other members of his family were removed from the Court of Appeal by gardaí after shouting at judges and interrupting the delivery of a ruling in Enoch Burke’s dispute with Wilson’s Hospital School.

Simeon Burke was subsequently charged with engaging in threatening, insulting and abusive words and behaviour.

Although Mr Burke has been free to take up bail, he has refused to do so, prompting District Court Judge John Hughes to remark that he remained in custody “on an entirely voluntary basis". He is due to go on trial next Monday.

Mr Burke claims his arrest and detention is unlawful.

Ammi Burke, a solicitor, attempted to make a “habeas corpus” application this morning, seeking an inquiry by the High Court under Article 40 of the Constitution into the lawfulness of her brother’s detention.

She was accompanied in court by her brothers Isaac and Josiah.

But before Mr Justice Heslin sat, Ms Burke was informed by the registrar that the judge had already decided she did not have standing to bring the application.

However, Ms Burke still attempted to make the application when the judge appeared, saying it was “extraordinary” she had been told the application would not be entertained because she was “a third party”.

She insisted she had a right to bring the application on her brother’s behalf and cited case law in support of her position.

“It is often essential that an initial application under Article 40 be brought by a third party,” she said.

However, Mr Justice Heslin said: “I am not entertaining that application.”

He told Ms Burke there was a process, a paper-based application known as “the prisoner method”, through which a person in prison could make the application themselves.

But Ms Burke refused to accept the decision and continued to argue with the judge for several minutes.

“I am surprised to have to be fighting for the right to bring this application this morning. As you are well aware, this is a method used to bring such applications,” she said.

Mr Justice Heslin said he had made his decision and was “fortified in that view” by the fact there was a method open to Mr Burke to bring the application himself.

“That method being available, I do not believe there is any prejudice to rights or lack of access to the courts,” the judge said.

“I am simply not going to entertain an application by a family member when that mechanism is available.”

Ms Burke went on to say that the basis for the attempted application was that there had been “a fundamental denial of justice”.

She claimed the District Court did not have jurisdiction to hear her brother’s trial, alleging there was “a fundamental flaw on the face of the warrant” and issues over how he was arrested.

Ms Burke claimed “none of the formalities of an arrest were complied with”.

She alleged no garda told her brother he was being arrested, the reason for the arrest or the power of arrest.

However, Mr Justice Heslin said the claims “speak to issues before the trial itself”.

“I am not going to engage any further than this,” he said before rising from the bench.

The judge then took up a number of “in camera” wardship matters in another courtroom.

Three gardaí stood at the entrance of the courtroom as the Burkes stood outside in the Round Hall of the Four Courts for a period.

Since being charged, Mr Burke, with an address at Cloonsunna, Castlebar, Co. Mayo, has refused to sign a bail bond with a condition stay away from the Four Courts.

He has complained that he has missed exams due to being incarcerated.

But Judge Hughes said last month that Mr Burke could be free “with one flick of a pen” if he wanted.