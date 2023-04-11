| 9.6°C Dublin

Judge 'not entertaining' new application related to Simeon Burke’s imprisonment

Simeon Burke being escorted out of the Court of Appeal by gardaí in March. Photo: Sathishaa Mohan Expand

Shane Phelan

A judge has refused to deal with an attempted application for an inquiry into the lawfulness of the detention of Simeon Burke, a younger brother of sacked schoolteacher Enoch Burke.

Mr Justice Mark Heslin said he was “not entertaining” the application when Mr Burke’s sister Ammi attempted to make it this morning in the High Court.

