Judge logs off online court hearing after numerous interruptions by solicitor Ammi Burke

A solicitor appealing the termination of her unfair dismissals case has clashed with a High Court judge after being told her challenge was “not some sort of public interest case”.

There were fractious exchanges as Ammi Burke repeatedly talked over Ms Justice Marguerite Bolger, asking the judge to “retract the statement”.

The judge eventually ended the hearing, which took place online, by logging off, having warned Ms Burke several times to stop interrupting and questioning her.

At one point, a clearly exasperated Ms Justice Bolger said: “Ms Burke, you are a qualified solicitor. You know it is not appropriate to repeatedly ask a judge the question you are asking after a decision has been made and reasons have been given.

“I said what I said, and I explained why I said what I said. The fact that you do not like that explanation does not allow you to repeatedly ask the same question.”

The extraordinary clash took place after Ms Burke was granted leave by the judge to challenge various decisions made by Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) adjudication officer Kevin Baneham, who terminated her unfair dismissal claim against leading law firm Arthur Cox last April.

Mr Baneham ended the WRC hearing and dismissed the claim following “sustained and deliberate obstruction and disruptions” by the solicitor’s mother, Martina Burke.

The employment case attracted considerable attention at the time due to repeated objections and interjections.

Ms Burke was sacked by the law firm in 2019 and has not been able to find legal employment since. Arthur Cox has denied the dismissal was unfair.

Ms Justice Bolger gave Ms Burke leave to bring judicial review proceedings challenging the termination of the unfair dismissal claim, saying the solicitor had shown she had an arguable case.

The judge also gave her leave to challenge other decisions made by Mr Baneham, including his refusal to summon two witnesses, Arthur Cox partner Kevin Lynch and HR director Ruth D’Alton, and his refusal to require the production of certain emails.

However, Ms Justice Bolger said she would not give Ms Burke leave in respect of a specific request for clarity on the application of the law around the summonsing of witnesses for WRC hearings.

The judge said that if a declaration was being sought from the court on that issue, it needed to be specific. She said what Ms Burke was looking for was “too vague and generalised”.

“As you well know, it is not a matter of seeking legal advice from the High Court in your judicial review proceedings. You are asking the court to grant you a relief specific to your claim for unfair dismissal. This is not some sort of public interest case or class action or anything like that,” Ms Justice Bolger said.

Ms Burke took exception to the judge’s comment, insisting her proceedings were “a public interest case” as the issues to be determined were “manifestly of general public importance”.

The solicitor, who represented herself, asked the judge if she was denying that issues of general public importance were raised by her case.

Ms Justice Bolger responded that she was “not going to engage in a questions and answers session” as she had already made her decision and set out the basis for it.

However, Ms Burke persisted, saying she was “deeply concerned” that the judge would say her proceedings were “not a public interest case” and that she could not raise questions about the general application of the law.

She said the judge’s comment was “wrong”.

“I want you please, on the record, to retract that statement that this is not public interest,” said Ms Burke.

“I am doing a public service by bringing this. Many practitioners have questions, and have had questions for years, around the operation of these sections.”

The judge responded: “Ms Burke, I am not engaging in this anymore. I have made my decision.”

However, the solicitor again asked the judge to “retract the statement”.

After the solicitor interjected again, the judge said: “Now Ms Burke, you are going to have to stop interrupting me. Do you understand that? I have made a decision.”

But the argument continued, with Ms Burke repeatedly talking over the judge and asking for the “public interest” observation to be retracted. She said the remark could have implications for her in terms of legal costs when the case is decided.

Ms Burke also insisted the issue she had raised would have implications for other people taking WRC cases.

Ms Justice Bolger said: “Ms Burke, if you don’t like my decision then you can appeal it.”

The exchanges lasted around 15 minutes and only ended when the judge left the online court.

“I am going to bring this hearing to an end. I have allowed you ample opportunity to make any further application you want. Instead you have chosen to repeatedly ask me to change a decision I have already made, which I consider to be most inappropriate,” she said.

Ms Burke continued to ask Ms Justice Bolger to retract the comment, only to be told by the registrar that the judge had logged off.

The solicitor alleged she was unfairly dismissed in November 2019 over her criticism of an Arthur Cox partner after she was left working until 2am while colleagues were out socialising. She had been working as a junior associate at the firm’s banking and finance division.

Arthur Cox denied she was unfairly dismissing, arguing there was a breakdown in her relationship with three senior partners. The WRC was told incidents included Ms Burke “having a go” at one partner, Gráinne Hennessy.

It also heard that Ms Burke criticised another partner, Kevin Lynch, when he congratulated her for completing a deal. She is alleged to have told him she “wouldn’t have had to work so late on that transaction if his team had been doing their work”.

The proceedings are the second time Ms Burke has sued the WRC over its handling of her case.

A previous WRC hearing was aborted by another adjudicating officer, Marie Flynn, in May last year following a decision by the Supreme Court that the absence of a capacity for adjudication officers to require evidence on oath was inconsistent with the Constitution.

Ms Burke unsuccessfully challenged this decision, arguing her case should have been paused rather than having to be started all over again once legislation to allow evidence under oath was in place.