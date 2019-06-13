Judge jails salesman for sexually assaulting disabled woman in her home

A judge has jailed a door to door broadband salesman for seven months for carrying out a sexual assault on a disabled woman in her 50s in her own home.

At Ennis District Court, Judge Patrick Durcan said that the 26 year old salesman for a multi-national broadband provider had “sexually assaulted and violated this vulnerable citizen in the most appalling manner”.

In the case, the man has pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of the woman at her home in Co Clare on September 5th last.

Imposing the seven month prison term, Judge Durcan said that “this court is sending out a message that it won’t tolerate and our society won’t tolerate the abuse of citizens - male or female - by third parties - and particularly those who take advantage”.

Judge Durcan said that the man accepts that he put his arms around the woman, hugged her and rubbed her back but denied putting his hand down her trousers outside her underwear.

Judge Durcan said that it is not an excuse to say ‘I don’t know what came over me’.

In her victim impact statement, the woman - who sometimes uses a walking aid and a wheelchair - said: “I have always kept my front door unlocked…I no longer feel secure in my own home. Things will never be the same again…I have only now started to heal on the inside.”

Judge Durcan said that the woman is entitled to her sense of security and sense of place and all of a sudden that is invaded by the accused in this case by virtue of his actions.

Solicitor for the man, Daragh Hassett said that his client wasn’t aware of the woman’s vulnerability in relation to her disability.

He said: “My client admitted culpability for the inappropriate behaviour he used in trying to clinch a sale. It was above and beyond what he should have done.”

Mr Hassett said that what occurred at the woman’s front room on the evening in question “makes no sense to me and now makes no sense to him. It hasn’t happened before with this man and it hasn’t happened since.”

Mr Hassett said that his client has no previous convictions and apologies unreservedly for what occurred.

Mr Hassett said his client - who is a non-Irish national - lost his job with the broadband supplier as a result of what occurred.

Mr Hassett said that his client is currently studying for a masters in International Business - and hopes to return to his native land at some stage.

Online Editors